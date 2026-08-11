Public urged to keep their distance from dolphins in west Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

Water users are being urged to keep their distance from dolphins after a series of concerning encounters involving a mother and her calf off the Welsh coast.

Ceredigion Harbour Authority issued the reminder to paddleboarders, kayakers, swimmers and other water users to give dolphins plenty of space following the recent incidents in New Quay harbour.

Cardigan Bay is home to one of the UK’s most important populations of bottlenose dolphins, and every year thousands of residents and visitors enjoy seeing these remarkable animals in their natural environment.

However, concerns have been raised after reports of individuals at the harbour approaching a mother dolphin and her calf at close range and surrounding them.

Dolphins are protected under wildlife legislation, and it is an offence to deliberately disturb them. Ceredigion Harbour Authority has therefore requested those using the water to enjoy encounters responsibly and remember that dolphins should be observed from a respectful distance.

The authority highlighted that, while many encounters are unintentional and driven by excitement and curiosity, getting too close can cause the animals stress and interfere with important behaviours such as feeding, resting and caring for young calves.

Melanie Heath, Cardigan Bay Marine Protected Area Officer said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have dolphins regularly visiting and living in Ceredigion and seeing them is often a highlight for those enjoying our coastline.

“While we understand the excitement that comes with such encounters, this is a dangerous situation. Dolphins are big powerful animals, up to four metres long, and apex predators.

“A female with a calf is particularly vulnerable to disturbance and may become aggressive to protect her calf. There have been incidents around the UK of bottlenose dolphins attacking humans who are in too close proximity by ramming, tail thrashing or trying to hold them under the water.

“To keep both people and the dolphins safe, we need everyone to give them space and keep at least 100 metres, the length of a football pitch, away.

“Mother dolphins with young calves can be particularly vulnerable to disturbance. We are asking paddleboarders, kayakers and swimmers not to approach, follow or attempt to interact with dolphins.

“Move away if you are in the water, and do not enter the water from the beach to get a closer view.”

Ceredigion Harbour Authority is encouraging all water users to follow the Marine Code which promotes safe and responsible behaviour around marine wildlife.

Anyone witnessing persistent disturbance of dolphins or other marine wildlife is encouraged to report the matter to rural crime team by dialling 101 and, where possible, providing photographs, video footage, and details of the location, date and time.

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