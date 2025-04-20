Public urged to show their support for under-threat canal

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, is urging the canal-loving public to show their support for the under-threat Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal this summer.

The future of the 35-mile canal that wends its way through the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park has been threatened by new legislation which has left it at risk of running dry.

The canal’s principal feed of water comes from the Usk River at Brecon with the water then returned to the river once it has travelled along the route.

But new legislation means that Glandŵr Cymru is now required by law to obtain licences to draw water from the river.

Licenses

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has granted licences – but they included conditions which limit the amount of water that can be abstracted.

The Welsh Government sponsored body says its priority is to protect the integrity of the River Usk and the Severn Estuary’s Special Areas of Conservation.

Earlier this month the immediate threat to the water supply appears to have been resolved after Welsh Water, which had been demanding a payment to resolve supply issues for the canal, reached an agreement on costs which will ensure supply for the coming year while talks on a longer term solution continue.

Popular

Mark Evans, director at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is still navigated by boats just as it has been for hundreds of years. It remains one of the most popular canals for holidaying – whether on foot, by bike, or aboard one of the many holiday hire boats which accommodate visitors from all over the world.

“Our charity looks after this wonderful haven for people and nature and is committed to doing all we can to keep the canal open.

“This year, more than ever before, we want people to show their support for the canal – both by visiting to experience the unique character of the waterway and by joining the campaign to ensure that the canal has a sustainable long-term water supply.”

The campaign to keep the ‘Mon & Brec’ alive has already gained support as people found out about the threat to the canal.

Safeguard

Mr Evans said: “Our charity acted to safeguard the much-loved canal over the summer months, with additional water purchased from Welsh Water. This is whilst an affordable long-term solution is found – which will need the collective help of Welsh Water, the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales.

“As an emergency measure we have diverted money away from planned maintenance and repairs across our canal network to secure a water supply this summer. However, it isn’t sustainable for our charity to bear this cost alone.

“This summer, we’d love people to come along and experience the canal in all its glory, so they can see why we – and they – are fighting to ensure the future of this jewel in the Welsh countryside’s crown.

“We must keep the momentum behind the campaign to keep the canal alive. We’re asking people to sign the petition calling upon the Welsh Government to help find a sustainable future for the canal which, in the last few weeks, has already reached over 12,500 signatories. This helps illustrate the strength of public support for the canal and we want to thank everyone who has signed it.”

