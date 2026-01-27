Public wants the Welsh Government to get serious about national obesity crisis

Adam Johannes

With just 100 days to go before Wales heads to the polls for the Senedd elections, a new survey shows an overwhelming majority of the public want politicians to finally get serious about the nation’s obesity crisis.

A YouGov poll published today by Obesity Alliance Cymru (OAC) shows that nearly seven in ten Welsh adults (69%) would back more government action to help people maintain a healthy weight.

Support for this cuts across every political party, including a staggering 80% of Plaid Cymru voters, 79% of Labour supporters, 57% of Conservatives and even 53% of Reform UK supporters. Only 13% oppose the idea.

Bethan Edwards, co-chair of the OAC, said the message could not be clearer: “These results truly demonstrate an overwhelming call from the people of Wales for Welsh Government to do more. Preventing ill health is better for the individual, the NHS and our economy. Politicians now need to listen, be brave, and deliver.”

The alliance warns the crisis is already hitting hard, creating a major health issue across Wales, particularly in disadvantaged communities that are already struggling the most.

Wales now has higher childhood obesity rates than England or Scotland, with a quarter of children overweight by the time they start school.

Doctors say warns this sets people up for a lifetime of health problems, because what happens in childhood strongly shapes health later in life. Being overweight or obese raises the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and several cancers, and it is now one of the leading causes of preventable deaths.

The OAC’s new manifesto for the 2026 Senedd election, Confronting the Crisis: Obesity in Wales, calls for a dedicated Minister for Public Health with a transparent budget to get a grip on the issue.

Tougher

Even more striking, the public appears ready for tougher measures on supermarkets and big food retailers. With 80% of the calories we eat coming from major chains, the OAC argues these companies must help make healthier eating easier.

The public agrees: 51% of adults support the Welsh Government prioritising work with big retailers to make nutritious food cheaper and more accessible.

OAC co-chair Simon Scheeres said: “We want all children to have the best possible start,” arguing that families must be able to buy healthy options without breaking the bank.

“We would like to see a commitment from the next Welsh Government to work with big retailers to make Wales a leader in healthy food standards and positive food environments.”

One key proposal is the introduction of mandatory ‘healthy sales targets’ for major supermarkets, designed to make it easier for shoppers to pick healthier food and drink. Experts say this could be introduced without pushing up prices, while still giving retailers plenty of flexibility in how they meet the targets.

The financial stakes are huge. In 2011, obesity cost the Welsh NHS an estimated £73 million, a figure expected to soar to £465 million by 2050. But the wider costs are even greater. When factoring in lost productivity, the need for social and informal care, and lower quality of life, researchers at Nesta estimate obesity could end up costing Wales £5.2 billion every year.

The OAC says the next Welsh Government must act – and act quickly – or risk a crisis spiralling even further out of control.