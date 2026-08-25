Public warned about risks visiting areas affected by ongoing wildfires

Nation Cymru staff

With wildfires still burning across Wales, South Wales Fire and Rescue has issued an urgent warning to the public to take care when visiting areas that have been impacted, even if the fires are currently not burning.

Writing on Facebook, the Rescue Service shared: “Please take care when visiting areas affected by recent wildfires.

“The ground beneath burnt vegetation can remain extremely hot for several days and may pose a risk to both people and animals.

“If you’re walking with your family or pets near an area that has recently experienced a wildfire, please stick to established paths where possible, keep dogs on leads so they stay close, and avoid walking on burnt ground

“Thank you for helping to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a fire in Blaenau Gwent, for which they’ve also shared a warning, writing: “Smoke from the wildfire at Cefn Golau, Tredegar is currently impacting the Rhymney area.

“Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and follow public health advice.

“Please avoid the area whilst crews continue to deal with the incident.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”

With the public reporting heavy levels of smoke pollution, they added: “We are currently in attendance at a wildfire in Cefn Golau, Tredegar and are advising members of the public to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed where possible due to smoke

“Remember:

• Do not light fires, including barbecues during the prolonged dry and hot weather

• Follow public health advice

• If you have information regarding deliberate fire setting, report it to the police by calling 101.

“Thank you for your cooperation and support as we work to bring the incident to a safe close.”

The general public has also been asked to not fly drones in some of the areas affected, writing: “Crews are currently dealing with a wildfire at Maerdy Mountain.

“Do not fly drones over this area as it will impact operational activity.

“Please avoid the area, and close windows and doors if affected my smoke.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”

“Arson problem”

South Wales chief fire officer Fin Monahan told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House programme earlier this month: “There is a real arson problem here.

“It’s staggering that in our society there are people who are prepared to go out and not just light a fire, but actually put people’s lives in danger.

“This is really, really irresponsible behaviour. If there’s anybody out there who knows of an arsonist, do please report them to the police because this needs to be taken very seriously.”

Mr Monahan revealed that, while driving away from a wildfire on Saturday, he found tyres set alight underneath a tree, requiring a fire engine to be diverted.

Gareth Tovey, Fire Brigades Union executive council member for Wales, told the Press Association earlier this week that members were reporting “carnage” as they battled multiple incidents after weeks of wildfires across the country.

He said: “What our members out there, firefighters on the ground, are saying, is that the conditions in which they’re fighting these fires are materially different from what we’ve experienced before – it’s so much drier.

“We’re seeing fires progress into areas and expand in ways that we haven’t necessarily seen before.”

He said firefighters were working 10 or 11-hour shifts on mountainsides without breaks or access to toilets, eating meals “covered in soot”.

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