Publication of law firms as targets could be terrorism, top prosecutor warns
The publication of immigration law firms as potential targets for disorder could be considered a terrorism offence, and one case of alleged terrorism is “actively under consideration”, the Director of Public Prosecutions has said.
Stephen Parkinson told the PA news agency no terrorism charges had yet been brought in connection with violence across the country as police are steeled for as many as 100 events of disorder on Wednesday.
Another 20 people were charged overnight, the Crown Prosecution Service said, bringing the total to more than 140, as police chiefs continued to warn rioters they could “expect a knock at the door”.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said it expected that number to rise “significantly” in the coming days, as officers looked to make further arrests.
Extradition
Mr Parkinson said extradition would “of course” be considered in relation to people posting online about inciting UK riots while being out of the country.
Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police, said threats against immigration lawyers were “at the centre of our planning tonight”, adding: “We will not let the immigration asylum system be intimidated.”
Addressing what may be considered a terrorism offence, Mr Parkinson told PA: “We’ve all read or seen on the news reports of far right groups publishing information about named individuals or immigration law firms, for instance, encouraging activity affecting those individuals.
“The fact that it’s organised groups that might be motivated by ideological reasons, the fact that they’re promoting potentially very serious offences – that’s the sort of instance where we might want to consider terrorism charges.”
Counter-terrorism police,
Asked whether anyone had been charged with terrorism offences or were under consideration for being charged, the DPP said: “No one’s been charged with a terrorism offence yet.
“I’m aware of one case which is actively under consideration.
“We’re working very closely with counter-terrorism police, so I know there are a number of inquiries that are potentially underway – that includes scouring the internet and social media, looking out for the potential for terrorism offences to be committed.”
Mr Parkinson said all 111 people arrested in connection with disorder in Whitehall last week have been bailed and was expecting to receive files from police to review “by early next week”.
Sounds reasonable to me. I believe the Irish are going to ban balaclavas and masks. Perhaps wearing a mask or balaclava to a demonstration should be an offence if not a terrorist act.
Terrorism is of course what is is, under the legal definition: Serious violence against a person, serious damage to property, endangering a person’s life for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, racial or ideological cause, designed to influence the government, or to intimidate the public. The Director of Public Prosecutions has said he will consider prosecutions under terrorism legislation. He has also said that he will consider extraditing the likes of Yaxley-Lennon, who bravely ran away from the prospect of being arrested and is inciting violence from a luxury resort in Cyprus. Neil Basu, Britain’s former head of counter-terrorism,… Read more »