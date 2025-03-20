Publication of new flood risk planning policy for Wales expected in coming weeks

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A flood risk planning policy which was meant to be introduced more than three years ago in Wales could finally be published at the end of this month.

The document, called TAN 15, aimed to better reflect flood risks and ensure future developments factored in the potential impacts of climate change but there were concerns it could thwart new housing and regeneration schemes and it was put on hold.

Speaking at a council scrutiny meeting this week Swansea’s highways and transportation team leader Mike Sweeney said planning department colleagues had told him that TAN 15 would be introduced on March 31.

He said he didn’t know exactly what the impacts would be until it was published but he indicated that the onus would be on planning authorities to justify developments using new flood maps and considering the effects of climate change over the next century.

High-risk sites

Mr Sweeney also suggested that councils wouldn’t be able to allocate sites in high-risk areas for “highly vulnerable development” – things like housing, schools and hospitals – in their local development plans.

A Welsh Government spokesman said it was working towards a TAN 15 publication date of March 31 and that a statement would be made to Senedd members by Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for economy, energy, and planning. The spokesman said it couldn’t say anything about the document’s content until Ms Evans had set out the key principles.

TAN 15 was supposed to be introduced in December 2021 but it sparked a backlash from some councils which were worried it could stymie new developments. The Welsh Government paused the introduction but said the new planning rules would come into force in June 2023. However a consultation then took place on revised TAN 15 proposals leading to a further delay.

Flood risk management strategy

Mr Sweeney had been asked about TAN 15 by Cllr Chris Evans during a presentation about a local flood risk management strategy which has been drafted by the council. The six-year strategy sets out how flooding is to be managed, includes a flood action plan, and splits Swansea into six zones.

Mr Sweeney was asked by Cllr Michael Locke if a culvert opposite The Woodman Pub, Blackpill, which can overtop during particularly heavy rainfall was partially blocked and what progress was being made on a new replacement.

The culvert channels the Brockhole Stream, which flows down Clyne Gardens, under Mumbles Road and onto Swansea beach. Mr Sweeney said the culvert was discharging freely but that a replacement scheme, requiring Welsh Government funding, was “quite complex”. Some properties in nearby Mumbles Road flooded during extreme rainfall last September and December due to what residents said was the stream overwhelming the culvert. “Some minor amendments are needed to the design,” said Mr Sweeney. “The grant application will be submitted later this year to the Welsh Government following minor adjustments.”

The council has planning permission to re-profile the stream and has previously said it was doing it all it could to ensure Brockhole Stream grids were regularly cleared. It said in December that it hoped to complete the design by spring this year.

Cllr Will Thomas said lower ground floors of homes in a Mumbles street flooded a few years ago leading to meetings with council and Welsh Water representatives. Cllr Thomas said some of the same properties got flooded around a year ago with three householders only just moving back in. “I would appreciate if we could have a meeting,” he said. Mr Sweeney said he’d be happy to do that.

A report before the climate change and nature scrutiny panel said there were eight flood improvement schemes, including the Brockhole stream, which were going through various design and business case stages.

Environment body Natural Resources Wales is responsible for flooding from main rivers and for coastal flooding. Sewer flooding is the responsibility of Welsh Water.

Additional funding

Meanwhile the council has allocated additional funding for drainage clearance work. It manages more than 40,000 drains, which are cleaned out on a three-year cycle. Some are cleared every year or six months. The extra funding means this work is ahead of schedule. “We are doing a lot more,” said Cllr Andrew Stevens, cabinet member for environment and infrastructure.

The Welsh Government has announced a £77m allocation for flood protection work in 2025-26 to protect 4,640 properties. Welsh Labour said £4.2m would be for Swansea Council. Welcoming the funding, Swansea East MS Mike Hedges said: “I know how many people feel worried about the damage flooding can do to their homes and businesses.”

