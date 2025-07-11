Publicly owned renewable energy developer announces first projects

The publicly owned renewable energy developer for Wales, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, has announced plans for three new wind farms with the potential to generate enough power to supply 350,000 Welsh homes’ annual average electricity needs.

These are the first projects announced since Trydan’s launch in 2024 and marks a significant step towards the company’s ambition to develop 1 GW of new renewable energy generation capacity on Welsh public land by 2040.

The first three proposed sites are:

Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm, Denbighshire/Conwy (up to 132 MW)

Glyn Cothi Wind Farm, Carmarthenshire (up to 162 MW)

Carreg Wen Wind Farm, Rhondda Cynon Taf (up to 108 MW)

All profits generated by Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru will be reinvested in Welsh communities and public services.

The wind farms will be developed on the Welsh Government’s woodland estate, which covers 126,000 hectares – 6% of Wales’ total land area – and contains some of the country’s best potential sites for renewable energy generation.

Cutting Wales’ carbon emissions is a key commitment of the Welsh Government, which aims for Wales to generate enough renewable electricity to meet 70% of what’s used in Wales by 2030, rising to 100% by 2035.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: “These proposals demonstrate our commitment to harnessing Wales’ abundant natural resources to generate clean energy while ensuring the benefits are felt locally.

“By developing these projects on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, we’re making best use of our public land to tackle the climate emergency and create sustainable economic opportunities.”

It is estimated the developments will create hundreds of jobs during construction and operation, with Trydan committed to involving Welsh companies throughout the process.

More renewable energy projects are in development and will be announced later this year.

Unique opportunity

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru’s Chief Executive, Richard Evans, said: “With Trydan driving development, and with the profits from this investment retained in Wales, we have a unique opportunity to optimise the projects and the multiple benefits they bring.

“In parts of Wales suitable for infrastructure installations, and across Wales, working with delivery partners, we will create and support quality, direct and indirect jobs in the renewable energy sector and supply chains, and contribute to skills initiatives. Communities will be involved and funding will support local priorities.”

“As a Wales-wide developer, we can commit to nation-wide, strategic programmes, such as habitat management and restoration, and we look forward to working with stakeholders to define ambitious, long-term enhancements.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

