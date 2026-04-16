Public’s expectations of services unrealistic, says council boss

The public can have unreasonable expectations of support and services available from local authorities, a top council boss has claimed.

Simon Rose cited demand for public housing and the ability to see a GP immediately as examples of what he considered unrealistic expectations.

Torfaen Borough Council’s housing and prevention manager was addressing councillors on an early intervention and prevention approach the council has put in place to try and manage demand, reduce the strain on frontline services and better refer people to support.

Mr Rose said as part of that effort the council, which doesn’t provide its own housing but has a duty to support those presenting as homeless, is going to schools to try and manage potential demand for social housing which is provided through housing associations in Torfaen and across much of Gwent.

He said: “We are engaging with young people in education and very much trying to get into the mindset of young people having their own home is not easy, having a parental home with mum and dad and leaving is not easy.”

The council boss said work is needed on “what people can expect and what can they do for themselves.”

He said the perception that homes are available doesn’t match the reality: “There is an expectation accommodation is available and there is a plethora of it across the borough, that’s simply not the case.

“Land is scare and affordable housing is limited.”

Mr Rose told the council’s adults and community scrutiny committee: “In health we all expect to see a GP when we want to see one on the day, do we? Probably not. All of us probably understand that better than people in the community.

“I’ve sat in many doctor’s waiting rooms and seen examples of that. We’ve got to get better as public bodies to help people’s expectations and they need to be managed in a different way.”

The council introduced its Early Intervention and Prevention model in June last year and is intended to refer people to support provided by community groups and other outside services as well as the council’s own services. It takes referrals from the NHS, other council services and schools while the council’s customer care team can also put individuals in touch with it.