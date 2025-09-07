Publisher chosen as Labour’s candidate in Caerphilly by-election

Martin Shipton

A children’s publisher who has called for more money to be spent on books for schools has been selected as Labour’s candidate in the Caerphilly by-election caused by the death of Senedd Member Hefin David.

Richard Tunnicliffe, who runs Rily Publications with his wife and would have been Dr David’s campaign manager for next May’s Senedd election, was chosen by local party members on Saturday September 6.

He said: “In Hefin, we have lost someone in the prime of their life, someone who was a much valued and widely respected member of our community, even before he was our MS.

“He was a man who always looked for the best in others and for what they could do, not what they couldn’t, and he encouraged, supported and empowered people.

“He had a belief in me that I initially didn’t have, and it is with a heavy heart that I now want to repay that faith and take his legacy forward.”

Labour has held the seat since the outset of devolution in 1999.

Mr Tunnicliffe lives in Caerphilly with his wife and their three sons. Labour said he joined the party at the age of 15 in 1988.

Cuts

A Plaid Cymru source said: “I was interested to see that he has previously trashed the Labour Welsh Government about cuts and the possible impact on publishers.

“He was quoted in a piece by Nation.Cymru from December 2024 essentially blaming Labour for publishers having to close because of cuts.

“I’m sure that this raises questions on the candidate’s position as a hopeful future Labour MS. Does he stand by his beliefs that Labour are to blame for the dire state of publishing in Wales, or is he happy to forget these concerns?”

In December 2024 Mr Tunnicliffe told us: “Our family company is one of the biggest Welsh language publishers of children’s books and it – and all the other publishers – are facing some unprecedented challenges.

“The cost-of-living crisis over the last few years combined with the poor economy and cuts in direct support have had a huge impact. With the cuts to school and library budgets – which were both significant customers for publishers – we have all effectively been faced with three rounds of cuts; and we have just been threatened with more! Because of this, there has been lobbying over the last month or so by a huge number of people – publishers, translators, authors, editors and people just concerned about the ongoing impact of this on the Welsh language publishers and what this continued austerity means for the future of the language.

“Since 2010, we have seen a reduction in direct support of almost half in real terms. And that’s before one takes account of the impact of the cuts to schools and libraries. Combined with rising costs, it has been a perfect storm and it is perhaps no surprise that some publishers have ceased publishing. For an industry that is critical for the future of the Welsh language and the government’s million speaker goals, it is surprising that such a vital partner is being allowed to wither.

“I know many Senedd Members have been contacted about this as it is a big concern to many people; though we have yet to hear much about it from the government. Their talk has all been about ‘an end to austerity’ and ‘fixing the foundations’, but we haven’t seen that delivered in practice yet.”

‘Hopeful’

Later Mr Tunnicliffe softened his critical tone, saying he was hopeful that an increase in the Welsh Government’s education budget would result in more money being spent on books for schools.

At the time he was backed by the late Hefin David, who told Nation.Cymru: “Richard Tunnicliffe is one of my constituents and he has helped me to understand the vital work done by Welsh publishers and the important role they perform from an educational point of view.

“I agree that they should receive more funding via the Books Council of Wales, but from what I have learnt there is also a supply chain problem that needs to be addressed.

“Richard and other publishers hold many copies of books in warehouses that should be bought out of school budgets and made available to children. Currently schools are saying that they don’t have the money in their budgets to be able to buy books. [Around 45% of primary schools in Wales spend less than £500 a year on books]. This is surely something that could be fixed at relatively little cost, giving children the opportunity to hold a book in their hands and develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime.”

Research

Mr Tunnicliffe added: “There is a wealth of research which shows that the best way to get children reading is to provide them with physical books that they can hold and enjoy. In my view, too much emphasis has been placed on digital and not enough on physical books.

“We have spoken to headteachers who are embarrassed and frustrated that they don’t have dedicated budgets to buy books. As a result, children are missing out on the chance to develop a love of reading.

“We are waiting to find out whether part of the education budget, which will be receiving a boost, will be used to buy books for schools.”

Labour, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK all have ambitions to win the by-election, which will be held on Thursday October 23.

Veteran councillor Lindsay Whittle will be Plaid’s candidate while Reform is expected to name its candidate within days.