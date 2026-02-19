Pubs can open later if UK nations reach World Cup knockout stage

Pubs will be allowed to stay open until 2am if any of the home nations make it to the knockout stage at this summer’s football World Cup.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has agreed to extend opening hours for the knockout rounds of the tournament, which is being hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Pubs will also be able to apply for a temporary licence for any very late kick-offs that could finish beyond 2am, given the time difference.

It is the first time in a decade that the relaxation of alcohol licensing hours will apply to the round of 32 and 16.

Ms Mahmood said: “With later kick‑offs at this year’s World Cup, we don’t want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal.

“So we’re showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick.

“We’re toasting our boys at the World Cup and our locals this summer.

“Fans won’t need to go home, before football’s come home.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “When our home nations do well in the World Cup, it’s not just good for fans – it’s good for the economy.

“Backing later opening for pubs means more trade for local businesses, more jobs supported on our high streets and less red tape for landlords, so big games can give a real boost to growth.”

If England win their group, their round of 32 game will be on July 1, if they come second it will be on July 2.

If they won again, their round of 16 game would be held on July 5 or 6.

Scotland’s round of 32 fixture will be on June 29 if they get through in first or second place.

If they were to win again, their round of 16 match would take place on July 4 or 5.

The Home Secretary is reported to have previously been considering only allowing pubs to open later if one of the home nations reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

But she has agreed to extend opening hours until 1am for most knockout games and 2am for those kicking off at 10pm.

It follows similar extensions granted for the women’s Euro 2025 tournament and the men’s Euro 2024 final.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “There’s nothing quite like watching the beautiful game in your local, so the fact that fans can gather for more matches at their local is a win for pubs, jobs and community spirit.

“This change from the Government, alongside the recently passed Licensing Hours Extension Act which we supported, recognises the irreplaceable role pubs play in bringing people together and creating an atmosphere nowhere else can match.”

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association said: “This is a welcome and pragmatic step from the Government for hospitality and the wider night time economy at a time of significant economic challenge.

“Extending hours for major national and international events recognises the central role hospitality venues play in moments of shared celebration.

“Cutting unnecessary red tape will give businesses greater certainty to plan, staff responsibly and trade safely, while improving the experience for customers.

“Sensible, pre-approved extensions for events such as major football tournaments, Eurovision and Royal occasions will support local economies and communities, ensuring the sector remains at the heart of British life.”

England and Scotland have already qualified for the tournament, which begins on June 11, while either Wales or Northern Ireland could still join them via the playoffs.