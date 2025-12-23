Pub’s serving hours cut after report of ‘violent altercation’

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A pub has been ordered to cut its opening hours after police responded to an alleged “violent altercation” in the street that left “a blood trail leading away from the premises”.

The incident, reportedly involving “six to eight” people, happened outside the Ship and Pilot, in Pill, shortly after 1am on Sunday October 26.

Newport City Council’s licensing committee heard how police received a call that some of those involved were allegedly “searching through recycling containers for glass bottles to use as weapons”.

Licensing officer Llyr Roberts said a male later attended the Royal Gwent Hospital with “a significant wound to his right arm, consistent with a slash or stab injury”.

That incident followed two calls to the police on the evening of Thursday July 3, reporting someone was “inside the Ship and Pilot allegedly in possession of a knife”, said Mr Roberts.

The police searched a person but didn’t find a knife – and a man said he had been “punched in the face” but gave no further details.

“No other individuals present were willing to engage with police officers,” Mr Roberts added.

He said the police requested CCTV but were told the system had “malfunctioned and no footage was available”.

This “failure to provide CCTV has meant despite clear criminality within the premises, the incident could not be progressed further by Gwent Police”, he told the committee.

A report from the October 26 incident shows some initial footage was sent to the police, but alleges that after receiving a request for further evidence, the premises licence holder “failed to provide the CCTV”.

Mr Roberts also described a series of earlier complaints about the premises.

Council licensing manager Alastair Dearling branded the two incidents “failures to uphold” the pub’s licensing obligations, “specifically the prevention of crime and disorder, and public safety”.

“Residents of Pill have a right to feel safe,” he added. “These events have caused significant concerns and also distress.”

He said his department and the police had initially agreed the pub’s licence should be “revoked or suspended”, but following “very proactive discussions with the licence holder’s solicitor… it may be possible to mitigate those concerns”.

Investigation

PC Mark Williams said the incidents showed “a direct link to violent disorder [and] a failure to cooperate with police”.

Part of the officer’s evidence was heard in private because the committee was told it related to an ongoing investigation.

Ewen Macgregor, representing premises licence holder Tania Sultana, said the Ship and Pilot was a “small” pub which serves as a “local community hub”.

He said it is “one of the few remaining pubs in Pill”, and provides Ms Sultana with her sole source of income, as well as employing four “members of the local community”.

‘Uncooperative’

Mr Macgregor challenged allegations his client had been “uncooperative” with police, and added Ms Sultana said she had not been asked to provide CCTV for the July 3 incident.

He said Ms Sultana met with police officers following the October 26 incident and provided CCTV, with technical issues preventing her from sending additional footage.

Committee member Cllr David Fouweather added he was willing to support a “reasonable” compromise which would allow the Ship and Pilot to remain open, but to stop serving alcohol by midnight each day.