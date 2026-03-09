Pupils facing months in temporary classrooms due to school repairs

“Structural issues” at a city’s primary school mean pupils and staff face the prospect of months in temporary classrooms.

Newport City Council has completed further investigations into the problems at Crindau Primary School and concluded the issues can be repaired.

The works will start “as soon as possible” but “cannot be carried out quickly” – and the school is unlikely to reopen until the autumn term.

Pupils are currently taking part in “blended learning” remotely and these arrangements are expected to continue until at least Monday March 23, when the council hopes it can open temporary classrooms.

The issues at Crindau are the latest in a series of safety issues found at Newport schools in recent years.

The main school block at St Andrew’s Primary was eventually demolished and replaced with a new £16 million building after “significant” structural issues posed safety concerns in 2021.

Most pupils were taught in Newport Live’s Connect Centre until the replacement building was reopened in early 2025.

Also, the main building at Millbrook Primary School was shut after inspectors found structural problems, forcing the majority of pupils to travel to a repurposed training centre in Brynglas for their lessons.

They are expected to return to a new and bigger school in 2028 that will also welcome pupils from Monnow Primary.

The new school is estimated to cost £18 million and last December pupils helped choose its name, Pont Y Gamlas (Canal Bridge).

Meanwhile, the city council said it would provide further updates about the temporary arrangements at Crindau Primary “as soon as we are able to”.