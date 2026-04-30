Pupils in south Wales set to feature in fitness coach Joe Wicks’ live workout

Nation.Cymru staff

A south Wales based community organisation is set to feature in Joe Wicks’ live workout which will reach over 1 million children.

A Bridgend-based Community Interest Company (CIC? working to get children more active across south Wales will feature in a major national live fitness event led by Joe Wicks during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Wicks, known as “The Body Coach,” is a British fitness coach, author, and social media personality famous for his “Lean in 15” HIIT workouts and healthy recipes. He became a global sensation, particularly as the “PE teacher to the nation” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was awarded an MBE for his contributions to fitness and charity.

CHAM CIC, led by Director Nick Clement, will be at Gellifaelog Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil on 14 May 2026, as part of a live Picture News event taking place from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Joe Wicks will lead the main workout live from a Picture News school, with Katie Harrison from Picture News involved in the event. During the live broadcast, the session will connect with CHAM CIC and pupils at Gellifaelog Primary School in Wales, giving children in Merthyr Tydfil the opportunity to be part of a UK-wide event expected to reach over one million children.

The event strongly aligns with CHAM CIC’s work across South Wales, where the organisation delivers free Active Assemblies for primary schools. These sessions give children around 20 minutes of vigorous exercise, helping schools make physical activity fun, accessible and part of everyday school life.

Nick Clement, Director of CHAM CIC, said:“Being involved in this national event with Joe Wicks and Picture News is a brilliant opportunity to show what we are already doing here in South Wales. Through our free active assemblies, we are helping primary schools get children moving, building confidence, improving fitness and supporting wellbeing through 20 minutes of fun, vigorous exercise.

“For us, this is not just about one live workout. It is about showing schools that movement can be simple, inclusive and powerful. Mental Health Awareness Week is the perfect time to highlight how being active can improve mood, resilience and confidence in children.”