Pupils prepare to relocate from leaking school

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Pupils at a leaking school, built just nine years ago, which now has more than 500 props holding up parts of its roof, are likely to be forced to relocate while a new roof is put on.

Tenby VC School, a 3–11 English-medium primary school in Pembrokeshire with an additional Learning Resource Centre (LRC) provision, was built in 2016.

Just a few years after its build, there were reports of water ingress.

Initial investigations in 2023 identified the requirement for repairs to the flat roof areas, and in 2024 its solar PV array was removed to reduce the load on the roof following engineer advice.

Last November, a £75,000 feasibility budget to look at ways of tackling roof leaks at Tenby’s VC school, including a complete new roof, was backed by members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet.

At the time, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Guy Woodham, said: “A number of [areas of water ingress] have been repaired, but unfortunately a number of leaks have resulted in a weakening of the structure and components within the roof construction.”

In response to the findings of the feasibility study, the council has implemented a series of urgent health and safety measures to mitigate immediate risks, a report for members at the November 2025 Cabinet meeting said.

These include the installation of 510 ‘acro’ props to support vulnerable roof areas and the full closure of the Early Years/Playgroup wing, along with regular inspections.

Continuity

At the meeting, members received a report detailing the findings of the feasibility study, presented by Cllr Woodham, with a favoured option of the replacement of entire roof.

It said: “Considering the recommendation to proceed with [full roof replacement] a comprehensive decant strategy needs to be developed with all stakeholders and the community to ensure educational continuity, meet health and safety requirements and safeguard the wellbeing of pupils and staff throughout the construction period and following information needs to be considered in relation to any decant strategy.”

Cllr Woodham said he was “totally aware of the concern in relation to how this progresses,” adding: “The priority is the wellbeing of the learners and staff at the school, we’ll do everything to move as quickly as we can.”

Members backed recommendations that the School Modernisation Working Group be requested to determine the final preferred outcomes in relation to the Tenby Area, and that those recommendations be presented to full council in December.

They also backed tenders for the works being sought, with a further report to Cabinet, and a comprehensive decant strategy be produced; a report returning to Cabinet by January at the latest.