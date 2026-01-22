Puppy farm owners sentenced after multiple dogs found in freezer

Amelia Jones

Almost 40 dogs were rescued from an illegal puppy farm after authorities uncovered appalling conditions inside a residential property, a court has heard.

What was initially reported to police in March 2023 as a suspected death, led to the discovery of a large-scale puppy farming operation, where dogs were being kept in squalid and overcrowded conditions.

Officers attending the property in Ely, Cardiff were supported by animal welfare specialists and local authority enforcement teams.

Inside the house, 38 dogs and puppies were found crammed into rooms heavily contaminated with urine and faeces.

Four dead puppies were discovered in a freezer. Investigators described being overwhelmed by the smell.

Most of the animals were French Bulldogs and were found to be suffering from a range of painful and chronic health conditions linked to deliberate breeding for extreme physical characteristics.

These included severe skin infections, untreated ear disease, cherry eye and breathing difficulties.

Many required surgery for Brachycephalic Obstructive Syndrome (BOAS), caused by dangerously restricted airways and narrowed nostrils.

All surviving dogs were removed from the property that day and taken into care as organised by Hope Rescue Wales, and their supporters helped cover the substantial veterinary costs involved in treating the dogs.

This week, Turan Kiran and Cetin Kiral were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals.

Both received suspended prison sentences, along with rehabilitation requirements and unpaid work. Kiral was also ordered to pay £47,000.

Animal welfare organisations involved in the case expressed their disappointment with the outcome.

Hope Rescue Wales took to social media, saying: “We strongly feel this sentence does not reflect the suffering these dogs endured and does not act as a deterrent.”

Campaigners continue to urge stronger penalties and enforcement powers to tackle the trade, stressing the importance of partnership working between police, councils and welfare charities to shut down illegal breeding operations.

