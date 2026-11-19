Nation.Cymru Staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to put rejoining the EU single market and customs union back on the table as he prepares for a major summit in Brussels.

Today’s UK-EU Summit in Brussels will bring together British and European leaders for talks on strengthening post-Brexit ties, including potential agreements on food trade, emissions trading, and opportunities for young people to travel and work abroad.

However, the Prime Minister has previously pledged “to do nothing that crosses our red lines this side of a general election”, including returning to the customs union and single market, and reinstating free movement.

Rhun ap Iorwerth urged Burnham to go “further and faster” in rebuilding the UK’s relationship with Europe, arguing that rejoining the single market and customs union would help secure Wales’ economic future following the “damaging legacy” of Brexit.

The First Minister said: “I have always recognised that the people of Wales voted to leave the EU a decade ago, but they did not vote to make themselves poorer, nor to limit their own or their nation’s opportunities. There is now overwhelming evidence that Brexit has saddled Wales with a damaging legacy.

“Membership of the single market and customs union was and remains a good thing for Wales, and our nation’s best interests is what will always drive me. On the contrary, the end of free movement of goods, services and people has been bad for our nation. It has led to staff shortages in key sectors such as care, it has led to a drop in exports, and it has placed frustrating restrictions on the freedom to travel.

“Last month in Glasgow I welcomed Andy Burnham’s warmer language on Europe, but called on him to go further and faster on the UK’s relationship with Europe.

“I welcome today’s Summit and urge the Prime Minister to seize the chance to secure closer alignment with the EU. It would be a missed opportunity not to put membership of the single market and customs union on the table, so we have a better chance of improving our economic outlook and tackling the cost-of-living crisis.”

Burnham has also faced questions over an apparent delay to plans to set out options for the UK’s future relationship with the European Union.

The PM promised in his Labour conference speech in September that he would lay out different options to the country around the time of the summit.

However, speaking on Monday 16 November, Burnham indicated that discussions with EU partners about the UK’s long-term relationship would begin after the summit, with options to be presented to the public at a later date.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists: “The PM has made it clear last month that he will set out next steps for this process around the summit. That still stands and we’ll set out more detail shortly.”

They continued: “And beyond that, as the Prime Minister has been consistently clear, there is a need to settle our long-term relationship with Europe, and that will begin after the summit.”

The Press Association reported that “a menu of options” is unlikely to be presented to the public before Christmas.