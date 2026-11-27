Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A call to be allowed to demolish an “old, unreliable and expensive to maintain” asphalt plant at a quarry, replacing it with a new one, has been submitted to county planners.

In a prior approval application to Pembrokeshire County Council, quarry operators Cymru Quarry Group Limited, through agent Matthews & Son LLP, Chartered Surveyors, seek permission for a replacement Asphalt Plant at Bolton Hill Quarry, Tiers Cross, Haverfordwest.

Prior approval, if granted, allows certain permitted development rights without the need for a full planning application.

A supporting statement said, in addition to mineral processing, involving crushing, screening and washing of all saleable mineral extracted, value-added operations take place at a ready-mix concrete batching plant and an asphalt plant.

“The existing asphalt plant has become old, unreliable and expensive to maintain.

With advancing age comes an increasing risk of significant mechanical and/or structural failure.

This is compounded by the increasing obsolescence of replacement parts and, where they remain available, costs are becoming prohibitively expensive.

“A consequence of installing a modern plant is that it would be more suited to modern market requirements.

The supply of asphalt to the market now relies on flexibility of mix specifications throughout the working day.

“Significant amongst these are SMA-type products such as Welsh Government SMAs that are specified on Welsh Government-managed roads, being trunk roads and motorways.

“Currently, these materials can be supplied from CQG’s other asphalt plants at Allt Goch (Ceredigion) and at Swansea.

This, however, results in double-handling of material and the haulage of material (not only stone to an asphalt plant but also the finished product to market) over greater distances with associated detrimental sustainability and commercial impacts.”

It added: “The asphalt plant is one component of three substantial mineral processing operations at Bolton Hill Quarry.

It is acknowledged that the height of the replacement stack is slightly over five metres taller than the one it replaces.

However, it is considered that in the context of adjacent higher mineral processing plant there would be a very low to nil landscape impact.”

It said the operators had secured financing for the replacement asphalt plant and wish to commence demolition and construction on or before December 1, and “therefore seeks the prior approval of Pembrokeshire County Council without delay”.

The application call will be considered by county planners.