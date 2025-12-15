Quarry extension approved despite residents’ fears

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Plans to extend operations at a north Wales quarry have been approved, despite residents complaining about noise and pollution from the site

Conwy County Council’s planning committee backed the plans for the Plas Gwilym Quarry, which is operated by Jennings Building and Civil Engineering Ltd.

The company had sought permission “to consolidate planning permission” for the use of the Plas Gwilym Quarry for a waste transfer station.

Whilst Jennings has had permission for this use since 1992, the current application was submitted to “formalise that use”.

But the application for the land also included extending the site to allow the use of additional land for the stockpiling and storage of material.

This extension to the north-western upper plateau of the site means the activity would move closer to residents’ homes near the top of the headland, rather than in the quarry’s “bowl”.

The former quarry site is currently being used as “a mixed industrial and waste site” located to the east of Old Colwyn, “receiving and processing inert materials”, under a Natural Resources Wales (NRW) environmental permit.

The matter was deferred at an earlier planning committee meeting in September to allow councillors to have a site visit.

But residents living nearby complained of dust, noise, HGV traffic, and the loss of open land.

Speaking against the development at the meeting, Miss Jane Jones said: “I’m here on behalf of the residents of Craig Road, and we are opposed to this extension onto the top of the quarry for the following reasons:

“Excessive, continuous noise which is heard inside our homes with windows and doors closed, from crushers, sifters diggers, loaders, alarms, 30-plus lorries a day, horns, scraping metal buckets, and anything else.

“We can’t sit outside our own front doors or even the back garden, and we can’t open our windows and doors in hot weather for air. We become prisoners sometimes in our own homes. We have excessive black dust particles landing on our drives, cars, furniture, toys, and even our washing. And we have no idea what we are breathing in, and there are days when you can taste the dust in the air, especially in the height of summer.”

Dust

She added: ”We live high up. There is wind all year round, which whips dust off the mounds of waste. Diggers move it constantly, with more dust movements, and the dust and noise isn’t being contained in the hole in the ground.

“If this operation is allowed to go on to the top (of the headland), there is nothing to stop the dust travelling even further from the open top of the quarry, and it’ll make it ten times worse than it already is.”

Miss Jones added that the quarry extension would affect the Peulwys estate and the nearby school and its playground.

But the council’s planning officers advised the committee to grant permission.

“Importantly, the site had remained dormant for a period prior to the recommencement of activity by the current operator. The reactivation of the site, particularly given its proximity to residential areas, has understandably raised concerns,” the report read.

“However, this application provides a framework for addressing those concerns in a transparent manner. The application allows for the dual regulation of the site through planning controls and the existing NRW permit.

“The suite of proposed planning conditions will establish a modern, reviewable, and enforceable system of oversight. These include controls over dust, noise, operating hours, and landscaping. The submission of a Landscape Enhancement Plan will support measurable biodiversity and visual amenity.”

The agent representing Jennings Building and Civil Engineering Ltd, from NJPlanning Ltd, said the company wanted to work with the local authority so modern planning conditions and controls would limit issues such as noise, dust, and highway movement.

Local councillors Cheryl Carlisle and David Carr also spoke against the development, siding with residents.

But Cllr Chris Cater proposed councillors backed the plans in line with officers’ recommendation.

This was seconded by Cllr Gwennol Ellis, and seven councillors voted in favour with three against.