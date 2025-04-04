Quarry extension plans set to be approved despite objections

Councillors will discuss plans next week to extend the life of a “dormant” quarry for 15 years in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Members were due to debate Tarmac Trading Ltd’s Section 73 application to continue the development at Burley Hill Quarry in Eryrys without complying with previously agreed time limits, at a Denbighshire County Coucil planning committee in March.

But councillors voted to defer decision so residents had more time to be informed.

The quarry on Pant Du Road was granted planning permission in 1950 until December 13, 2021.

Limestone

Now the company is seeking an extension to allow the continuation of extracting 3.8m tonnes of limestone for another 15 years.

But the council has received around 80 objection letters, mainly citing the negative effect the quarry would have on an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Planning officers are recommending the committee grant permission, despite many residents and community councils objecting, citing fears the quarry lies within the AONB.

Llanferres Community Council, Llanarmon yn iâl Community Council, and Nercwys Community Council all object to the plans, citing damage to the AONB, an increased volume of HGV lorries, and road safety as reasons for refusal, amongst others.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB Joint Advisory Committee also say the quarry would be damaging to the environment.

Planning officers are advising councillors to back the plans.

‘Demonstrable need’

Concluding, the planning report reads: “It is therefore considered that there is a demonstrable need for the mineral which would not outweigh any temporary harm to the tranquillity of the AONB, which can be mitigated.

“Whilst it is considered that there would be an impact on tranquillity, it would not undermine the natural beauty of the AONB, given the limited time and frequency of the proposed campaign events.

“Furthermore, the proposed operations would be at a lesser intensity with a reduced output level compared to that of when the site was operational pre-2005 when the AONB designation was in place. Therefore, the impact on tranquillity alone would not justify a reason for refusal of this extension of time application, and as such, on balance, planning permission should be granted.”

The matter is set to be discussed at Denbighshire’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

