Quarry plans again delayed after residents’ letters

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A decision on plans to bring a quarry back into use have been put on hold again as planning officers deal with late objections from residents.

Tarmac Trading Ltd applied to Denbighshire Council’s planning department, seeking to continue work at Burley Hill Quarry without complying with time limits agreed in the 1950s.

The matter to extend the life of the dormant quarry for 15 years was deferred in March to give communities more time to respond.

The application was due to be debated at April’s planning meeting at Denbighshire’s County Hall HQ yesterday (Wednesday).

But the matter was again deferred, following more objection letters from worried residents, some arriving as late as Tuesday evening.

Permission

The quarry on Pant Du Road, Eryrys, near Mold, was originally granted planning permission in 1950 until December 13, 2021.

The company wants permission to continue to extract 3.8m tonnes of limestone for another 15 years.

Planning officer Paul Mead said he “couldn’t specify when” the matter would come back before the planning committee but hoped it would by the next meeting.

Legal officer Robyn Jones then supported the need for officers to be given more time.

“I don’t think the officer’s recommendation for deferral is unreasonable in the circumstances,” he said.

“Some of the representations are lengthy and very technical in nature, so I don’t think it’s unfair for the officers to say they would like some time to evaluate those responses, in fairness to the parties and not least of course yourselves as a committee, because you want officers to be able to answer questions and to present their views confidently and fully when the matter comes before you for a decision.”

Applications

Cllr Merfyn Parry proposed councillors deferred the application to allow planning officers to deal with the representations.

He said: “It’s a complicated case, and I believe further clarification is needed to ensure all reports and details are in order, and I understand this may be disappointing to residents, but it’s important we make the right decision with full confidence and the information before us.”

Cllr Parry’s proposal was seconded by Cllr Alan James before the committee voted in favour of the deferral.

Planning officers had recommended the committee grant permission, despite many residents and community councils objecting, citing fears the quarry lies within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

But Denbighshire Council’s officers argued granting the quarry permission is the most sustainable solution, due to the need for limestone and the fact an alternative quarry site would then be needed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

