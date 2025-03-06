Quarry set to be agreed despite concerns

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Plans to extend the life of a “dormant” quarry are set to be agreed next week, despite fears over potential damage to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty [AONB] and safety concerns relating to HGVs.

Tarmac Trading Ltd has applied to Denbighshire Council’s planning department, seeking a Section 73 application to continue the development at Burley Hill Quarry without complying with previously agreed time limits.

The company wants permission for the continuation of extracting 3.8m tonnes of limestone for another 15 years at Pant Du Road, Eryrys, near Mold.

The quarry was originally granted planning permission in 1950 until December 13, 2021.

Planning officers are recommending the committee grant permission, despite many residents and community councils objecting.

Llanferres Community Council has objected to the plans, arguing the quarry is within an AONB.

Hazard

The community council says the quarry has been dormant for 20 years, has fallen into decay, and will have an “adverse effect” on business, with an increased volume of articulated HGV lorries constituting a “serious safety hazard”.

An objection letter was also submitted by Llanarmon yn iâl Community Council.

The letter reads: “This application is not supported by Llanarmon yn Iâl Community Council. The quarry has been closed for over 20 years, and the quarry operator has sold off their assets.

“As the site is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with narrow roads, a further 15 years of extraction would cause unacceptable disruption.

“The woods were divided into plots, and the offices are now used as holiday accommodation; this holiday accommodation is now too close to the quarry. Since Hendre Quarry (in Flintshire) has gained planning permission for a large extension, it would now enable a good supply of better-quality stone.”

Nercwys Community Council had similar concerns, arguing “noise from crushing and blasting would exceed limits set out in Welsh Government guidance”.

Impacts

The community council said: “The huge increase in local HGV traffic movements would have significant safety and nuisance impacts on other road users including pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders.”

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB Joint Advisory Committee also wrote to Denbighshire’s planning department.

“Reopening the quarry and extending its life for a further 15 years will have a significant adverse impact on local tranquillity through an increase in noise, heavy traffic, and a general increase in activity and disturbance associated with quarrying operations,” the letter reads.

“The Tranquillity Assessment submitted with the application confirms that there will be locally adverse effects on tranquillity as a result of reopening the quarry which the AONB Joint Advisory Committee do not consider can be satisfactorily mitigated.”

Denbighshire also received more than 80 objection letters from members of the public.

But the council’s planning officers are advising the committee to grant permission.

A planning report reads: “Should planning permission not be granted for the extension of time, the remaining permitted reserves would remain unworked, and the minerals would be required to be acquired elsewhere.

“This would have implications for the continuity of aggregate supplies in Denbighshire, Northeast Wales, and beyond into the North West Region of England.

“Minerals can only be worked where they are found, and the time extension of a quarry, using the existing infrastructure, is a more sustainable solution than creating a new site to meet the identified need.

“Burley Hill Quarry was established more than 70 years ago and as such can be considered as a long-term feature in the landscape which pre-dates the designation of the AONB.”

Tests

The statement added: “On balance, it is considered that very exceptional circumstances have been demonstrated and the key LDP policy tests met, and that the demonstrable need for the limestone which forms part of the County’s Landbank would outweigh the temporary harm on the tranquillity of the AONB, which can be mitigated by management and mitigation.”

The application will be discussed at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, March 12 at Denbighshire’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

