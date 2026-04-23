Queen Elizabeth II statue to be built in Wales

The UK Government has confirmed to S4C News that a monument to Queen Elizabeth II will be built in Wales.

The Cabinet Office announced this week that capital funding from the UK Government has been provided to build monuments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has not announced the precise amount of funding which has been given to the UK’s nations.

The Cabinet Office told S4C News that it was a matter for the Welsh Government to decide the final cost, location, timetable and what type of memorial will be created.

When S4C News asked the Welsh Government for furthe details, a spokesperson said that ‘that will be a matter for the next Government following the Senedd Election on 7 May.’

The Queen, who reigned for 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022, aged 96. Charles III became King on the same day.

In September 2024, plans were announced to create a memorial in honour of Elizabeth II in St James’s Park, central London.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the memorial will offer ‘a space for reflection’ for future generations.

“As our longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her entire life to public service.

‘The nation will commemorate her remarkable reign with a memorial that offers a place for reflection for generations to come.’

Earlier this week more details were released about the memorial, with the King leading the royal family in celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II on the day she would have turned 100 and marked the milestone with centenarians sharing her birthday.

Charles cut a birthday cake with 100-year-old Joan Illingworth after she confessed she could not manage and told her “let me do that” and shared the task.

Elizabeth was also remembered with a group of charities she served during her 70-year reign, with organisations such as the Royal College of Nursing, Victoria Cross and George Cross Association, and the Royal Ballet invited to the Buckingham Palace event.

A series of events in her memory were held with the King and Queen earlier visiting the British Museum to see the final design for the national memorial to the late Queen, which was praised by Charles as “fantastic”.

A rare group photo showing all the working royals attending the reception was published, featuring the Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Charles handed out 100th birthday cards to the three centenarians invited to the event after a military band played happy birthday and nearby was a selection of 100th birthday cards presented during the late Queen’s lifetime.