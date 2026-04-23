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Queen Elizabeth II statue to be built in Wales

23 Apr 2026 3 minute read
A scaled model of the official national memorial statue of Queen Elizabeth II by sculptor Martin Jennings which will form part of the final design for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial at the British Museum in London. Image: Toby Melville/PA Wire

The UK Government has confirmed to S4C News that a monument to Queen Elizabeth II will be built in Wales.

The Cabinet Office announced this week that capital funding from the UK Government has been provided to build monuments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has not announced the precise amount of funding which has been given to the UK’s nations.

The Cabinet Office told S4C News that it was a matter for the Welsh Government to decide the final cost, location, timetable and what type of memorial will be created.

When S4C News asked the Welsh Government for furthe details, a spokesperson said that ‘that will be a matter for the next Government following the Senedd Election on 7 May.’

The Queen, who reigned for 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022, aged 96. Charles III became King on the same day.

In September 2024, plans were announced to create a memorial in honour of Elizabeth II in St James’s Park, central London.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the memorial will offer ‘a space for reflection’ for future generations.

“As our longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her entire life to public service.

‘The nation will commemorate her remarkable reign with a memorial that offers a place for reflection for generations to come.’

Earlier this week more details were released about the memorial, with the King leading the royal family in celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II on the day she would have turned 100 and marked the milestone with centenarians sharing her birthday.

Charles cut a birthday cake with 100-year-old Joan Illingworth after she confessed she could not manage and told her “let me do that” and shared the task.

A scaled model of the official national memorial statue of Queen Elizabeth II by sculptor Martin Jennings which forms part of the final design for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial at the British Museum in London. Image: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Elizabeth was also remembered with a group of charities she served during her 70-year reign, with organisations such as the Royal College of Nursing, Victoria Cross and George Cross Association, and the Royal Ballet invited to the Buckingham Palace event.

A series of events in her memory were held with the King and Queen earlier visiting the British Museum to see the final design for the national memorial to the late Queen, which was praised by Charles as “fantastic”.

A rare group photo showing all the working royals attending the reception was published, featuring the Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Charles handed out 100th birthday cards to the three centenarians invited to the event after a military band played happy birthday and nearby was a selection of 100th birthday cards presented during the late Queen’s lifetime.

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Nia James
Nia James
12 hours ago

Place it on the Second Severn Bridge opposite the statue for Alun Cairns

13
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Brian T S
Brian T S
10 hours ago
Reply to  Nia James

🤣🤣Alun Cairns Bradwr-in-Chief

Last edited 10 hours ago by Brian T S
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Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
12 hours ago

This is a story where you find that the usual ‘waste of money’ screamers go silent.

20
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Darren
Darren
3 hours ago
Reply to  Fi yn unig

The “we’re all British” crowd will be muttering sullenly from the corners. 🙄

0
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Frank
Frank
12 hours ago

Statues to remind us of “us and them”. No thanks. Just keep them in England. Another thing imposed on the majority by a minority. Who are these people? The money could be wisely spent on the living not a dead and extremely wealthy woman who probably knew very little about reality.

18
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Frances McKie
Frances McKie
12 hours ago

She was not Elizabeth “Second”. There was no Elizabeth “First” of the “UK”. That is – unless you erase and replace the history of Scotland, Ireland, Wales AND the “UK” with the history of England. But that would be cultural and political tyranny ….wouldn’t it?

11
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Evan Aled Bayton
Evan Aled Bayton
7 hours ago
Reply to  Frances McKie

There is a convention about the numbering agreed after the Act of Union of England and Scotland. It’s all arbitrary anyway.

0
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Gareth C
Gareth C
12 hours ago

When will the English shed their Imperialist trappings. Delusions of past grandeur, we have all moved on, the monarchy is an irrelevance. Just another vestige of empire to remove when we eventually manage to break away!

17
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J Jones
J Jones
11 hours ago

The English Empire is something that should be shamed for invading and colonising 200 countries around the world. Their royal family may be one of their few diminishing reminders of those dark days, but they have nothing whatsoever to do with this country.

9
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Valley Girl
Valley Girl
11 hours ago

Is this a good idea?

2
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Morfran
Morfran
11 hours ago

How long until this gets vandalised is the question, imposing a statue of a foreign monarch on us. Llywelyn and Owain’s blood are the only true monarchs of this land.

9
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Ash
Ash
6 hours ago
Reply to  Morfran

…but in a modern (and one day independent) democracy there should be no monarchy whatsoever!

1
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Charlie
Charlie
11 hours ago

Can she be holding hands with Paddington to commemorate her spectacular trolling of Boris Johnson when she had tea with an illegal immigrant who arrived by small boat.

6
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Cwm Rhondda
Cwm Rhondda
10 hours ago

Good to see English colonialism is alive and kicking.

8
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Jeff
Jeff
10 hours ago

She also threw Andy a get out of jail 12 million.

7
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Johnny
Johnny
8 hours ago

The Statue in Cymru should be at a Civil Amenities and Household Rubbish Site

4
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GaryCymru
GaryCymru
8 hours ago

Can they not grasp how completely embarrassing it is for the good people of Cymru to be roped in with these deviant inbreds?
Perhaps put it in a dog park somewhere so that pooches can have somewhere to c**k their legs?

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Guess Again
Guess Again
8 hours ago

New target for avian excrement acquired

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Evan Aled Bayton
Evan Aled Bayton
7 hours ago

This is a terrible image. To quote the unlamented Rolf H she looks like pork butcher from Norwich not Elizabeth Windsor

1
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Y Cymro
Y Cymro
6 hours ago

Seeing that the remembrance garden & statue to the late Queen in London is being built at great cost to the British taxpayer, and is reportedly between £26–£46 million (likely the higher end if HS2 is anything to go by in England), I think any money could be better spent on tackling child poverty here in Wales rather than be wasted on an inanimate object that will likely end up being an expensive pigeon perch.

4
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algebra museums
algebra museums
1 hour ago

Wonderful, a celebratory statue of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha royal lineage. Well, that will certainly allay any fears that anyone here had about English Labour not wanting to understand our own culture.The only reason they had to change their family name to the name of their house was because of the less-than-ideal history their family and their serfs had of not invading other European countries.I am somewhat embarrassed that it was our own Lloyd George who suggested the change of name to them.

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