Questions asked about land earmarked for failed major developments

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

The future of sites linked to three failed major economic developments in Blaenau Gwent including the notorious Circuit of Wales and a long-touted bottle factory, has been questioned by a Welsh councillor.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Economic Development and Environment Management scrutiny committee on Tuesday, September 9, councillors suggested topics to be discussed in future meetings.

Cllr Gareth Alban Davies (Independent group – Rassau and Garnlydan) said that there were three projects that had failed to materialise at Ebbw Vales’s Rassau Industrial Estate and land next to it that merited being looked by the committee.

Cllr Davies said: “One is in the land that was designated for the Circuit of Wales, what’s happening with that?

“Secondly the proposed Ciner development.

“Are we aware of any of their proposals what to do with that land?

“Also in front of it is the largest factory in Blaenau Gwent, which has lain empty for some time.

“Perhaps in that report could we have some information on what is happening with that as well?”

Jobs hopes

This is the former Techboard factory building which was bought by the Welsh Government in 2017 and refurbished so that sports car manufacturer TVR could set up there.

Between them these projects had the potential to bring thousands of jobs to Blaenau Gwent.

Director of Economy, Christina Harrhy said: “There are some commercial confidentiality issues around these areas.”

Ms Harrhy said that she would discuss the matter with the committee chairwoman, Cllr Jacqueline Thomas to find a solution on how the information would be given to councillors – but she “didn’t think” it suited a public meeting.

Cllr Davies said: “I’m quite happy if it’s a confidential briefing or exempt item.

“This is of particular interest to me and hopefully other members as well.”

Committee chairwoman Cllr Jacqueline Thomas (Labour – Georgetown) said she would be happy to have a chat with Ms Harrhy to find the best way forward.

Series of disappointments

Earlier in the meeting, Cllr Malcom Cross (Labour – Sirhowy) had asked what had happened to a Development of National Significance (DNS) planning application lodged with PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) by The Badminton Estate for a solar energy project to be built at the former Circuit of Wales site.

This proposal was withdrawn over a year ago.

The Circuit of Wales project was for a £425 million motor racing circuit and technology park development proposal on moorland on the outskirts of Ebbw Vale which first appeared in 2011.

The intention was that it would be funded by private investors and backed by the Welsh Government.

In 2017 the then Labour business minister Ken Skates, with the backing of the Welsh Government cabinet, turned down a request by the company behind the project to underwrite a £210 million loan.

The project then fell apart.

Ciner were given planning permission by Blaenau Gwent councillors to build a £390 million glass bottle making factory at a site on the Rassau Industrial estate back in June 2022.

In February 2024 Blaenau Gwent planners approved amendments to the planning permission that reduced the size of the facility.

In July, Ciner abandoned the proposal due to questions around the “commercial viability” of the scheme.

They said they were “actively seeking” alternative projects for the site.

Hopes that TVR would come to make cars in Blaenau Gwent evaporated just before Christmas 2023.

Blaenau Gwent councillors were told that an exclusive deal that allowed TVR to use the former Techboard factory had lapsed.

This meant that the Welsh Government had to put the building back on the market – the failed deal cost the government more than £14 million.