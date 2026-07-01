Questions raised over future of historic attraction

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A deal to reopen a popular heritage attraction has still not been finalised, almost a year after councillors said they had found a preferred operator,

The future of Llancaiach Fawr in Caerphilly County Borough remains uncertain, despite earlier assurances that “the future looks bright” for the Tudor manor.

Caerphilly County Borough Council mothballed the Tudor manor at the end of 2024 as part of wider cost-cutting plans, arguing it could find a better way to run the attraction it was subsidising by £485,000 annually.

The move was controversial, with critics arguing Llancaiach Fawr was the “jewel in the crown” of the borough’s cultural offer and should be kept open.

The council said in July 2025 it had chosen a preferred operator for the attraction, adding at the time “the future looks bright for Llancaiach Fawr”.

But Plaid Cymru councillor Greg Ead questioned why – a year later – there was “still no public confirmation of a completed agreement, reopening date, or any future plans for this unique heritage site”.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who has led the local authority since November 2025, said a lease or agreement had not been completed, and offered “contrition” for the delays.

“The council has identified a preferred route for the operation of Llancaiach Fawr manor, but the matter remains subject to ongoing legal, financial and operational due diligence,” he told a council meeting on Tuesday June 30.

He added it was “essential” the Labour-controlled council “proceeds carefully” and ensures any deal is in the “long-term public interest”.

“I completely understand that the public will have wanted to see quicker progress – I get it – but the council remains committed to securing a sustainable future for Llancaiach Fawr and will provide a further update when there is a confirmed position,” he said.

Cllr Charlotte Bishop, who leads the Plaid group in opposition, asked why the council hadn’t shown the “vision” to keep the manor open and use its income to supplement public services.

‘Budget problems’

But Cllr Pritchard said the local authority had been subsidising Llancaiach Fawr by around £500,000 a year, and had to tackle wider budget problems at the time the cost-cutting plans were drawn up.

“It was a difficult decision,” he said. “Austerity has been with us for many years – I think hopefully that’s going to change soon – [but] when we are faced with those difficult decisions about how we make savings, unfortunately we had to consider removing the subsidy or moving to a different operating model.”