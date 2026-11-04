Questions raised over plans for hundreds of new homes in south Wales

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for hundreds of new homes and a primary school in south Wales have sparked concerns over whether local roads, healthcare services and other infrastructure could cope with the proposed development.

A consultation to gather views ahead of a planning application has been run on behalf of Monmouthshire County Council which has put forward land it owns for up to 400 new homes, a new primary school and for small scale industrial use.

The land, known as Bradbury Farm, would form half of an area designated as the East Caldicot Masterplan in the replacement local development plan the council has put forward as its planning blueprint for the county.

The other half of the proposed masterplan site, between the Crick and Portskewett, includes the existing David Broome show fields, and would provide land for the remainder of the 770 homes proposed for the strategic housing site described as an urban extension to Caldicot.

Half of the homes would be affordable with the council’s development plan requiring 50 per cent of all new housing is affordable.

Laura Anne Jones, Member of Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, said she is concerned whether local services in the area can accommodate an increase in housing.

The Reform UK MS said: “ We need homes local people can afford, backed by services that can cope. The council and developers must spell out who is paying, what will be delivered and when. Existing residents and new families deserve those guarantees.”

Monmouthshire County Council said no decision has yet been taken on whether it would develop the residential housing itself but said the site will be developed in accordance with the timelines and proposed policies in the replacement local development plan.

“This is likely to include the development being undertaken by multiple development partners,” a council spokesman said.

Ms Jones raised access to healthcare, roads and drainage as concerns and said: ” My constituents in Monmouthshire and Torfaen already struggle to get a GP appointment or find an NHS dentist. Adding hundreds of homes means planning properly for the extra demand.

“A new primary school is included in these proposals, but residents deserve firm answers on its funding and opening date. Healthcare, roads and drainage need the same scrutiny. Vague promises will not do.”

Healthcare, and planning for services, isn’t the responsibility of the county council but officials from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board who would be expected to consider the council’s local development plan when commissioning and planning services.

Few details of the proposed primary school are included in documents produced for the pre-application consultation other than a proposed two-form entry is proposed and it would serve the new neighbourhood and Portskewett.

Up to three hectares, towards the southern end of the site have been allocated for a school, on the edge of Crick Road and opposite the grade II-listed Mount Ballan House.

It is intended the school could be easily reached on foot and by cycling, from new paths connecting the development, with vehicle access from new roads within the site rather than directly from Crick Road.

The consultation documents also include a 60 page drainage report and a 95 page transport assessment.

The masterplan for the entire site, including the land to the west of Crick Road, would include two access points into the site off the B4245, and one access from Crick Road.

Detailed plans covering drainage and access would need to be included in a formal planning application, which would also likely include a report based on feedback from the pre-application consultation.

The council’s proposed replacement local development plan is still subject to independent examination following public hearings in September and October.

The inspectors are expected to deliver their verdict on whether it is “sound” and can be used as the council’s planning policy in March. It would then have to be adopted by the full council.