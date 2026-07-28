Questions raised over Reform MSs’ links to error-strewn Facebook page

Emily Price

Questions are being raised over three Reform MSs links to an error-strewn official branch social media account which is attempting to recruit candidates for the upcoming council elections.

The Prestatyn branch Facebook page prompted an online backlash this week after it misspelled the party’s own name while encouraging members of the public to join Reform and stand for election, without explaining who is eligible to become a candidate or how prospective candidates are assessed.

The post encouraged would-be councillors to “DO IT NOW”, warning that “May in Wales is only 10 months away”.

The Prestatyn branch Facebook page wrote: “WANT TO BE A REFORM TOWN OR COUNTY COUNCIL CANDIDATE ????????

“First become a member of Reforn UK. Go on line and apply. Then once you are a member, apply to be a candidate.

“DO IT NOW. DON’T LEAVE IT TOO LATE. MAY 2027 IN WALES IS ONLY 10 MONTHS AWAY.”

The post did not include any key details, such as where to apply, what the eligibility requirements are, or what the candidate process involves.

Facebook commentators ridiculed the message over its formatting and spelling errors.

Geoff Fawcett wrote: “Learn to spell and check your comments Reform, not Reforn. It is simple mistakes that make us look like idiots. You are not a good advert for REFORM.”

Karina Barker added: “May 2027 in Wales is only ten months away? What does that even mean? Also, do you need a proofreader? Reforn isn’t a word.”

Alex Sutherland wrote: “Might want to proof read your post, or is a poor grasp of spelling a requirement for the role?”

Gareth Kett added: “I’m pretty sure May 2027 is 10 months away for everyone, not just Wales.”

Lloyd Bingham wrote: “Clearly no GCSE in English required. Please, Reform, if you’re going to live in our country, at least speak our language properly.”

Peter Evans added: “And that, ladies and gentlemen is how Reform end up with a motley bunch of incompetent bigots ‘running’ councils. Until they actually realise they’re incompetent and have to resign a fortnight later.”

Andrew Fishwick wrote: “Recruiting from Facebook? Are you this desperate?”

Prestatyn is part of the Clwyd Senedd constituency, one of Reform UK’s strongest-performing areas in the May 2026 Welsh election.

The party topped the poll by vote share and won three of the constituency’s six seats for Reform’s Adrian Mason, Louise Emery and Thomas Montgomery.

The Prestatyn branch Facebook page regularly publishes updates about the three Senedd Members, including a post sharing the incorrect email addresses for the newly elected representatives.

The branch page’s content is littered with grammatical and spelling errors, awkward phrasing and excessive capital letters, question marks and exclamation marks.

In recent weeks, it has published claims, without providing evidence, that a Prestatyn community Facebook group is run by Labour-supporting administrators and that the “Labour Whip will NOW be used to ENSURE Welsh Labour will vote with Plaid in the future”.

On May 18 the branch published a post appearing to plead with “any members in Meliden or Prestatyn” to stand in a town council by-election.

Reform UK has an online application page for individuals interested in standing as local council candidates.

It states that “No prior political experience is necessary” as Reform candidates will receive “free training” from the party’s “Centre of Excellence” which continues once successful candidates are elected.

The application page asks applicants to provide a headshot picture, CV, working links for any social media accounts held, a scan of a passport and proof of address.

Nation.Cymru asked Reform’s three Clwyd MSs if any of them were responsible for the content published on the Prestatyn branch Facebook page or if any of them were proofreading and approving the posts before publication.

A member of staff working for Louise Emery and Thomas Montgomery initially said they would identify the page’s administrators and get back to Nation.Cymru.

However, no further response was received.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.