Questions to First Minister over demolished school

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Questions around funding for a replacement Swansea Valley school have been asked of Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan.

It came when Plaid Cymru MS Sioned Williams asked about Welsh Government support for a proposed replacement building for Godre’r Graig Primary at a recent Senedd Plenary.

Godre’r Graig primary was closed in 2019 after safety issues were raised over a potential landslip from a nearby quarry spoil tip, with pupils moved to portakabins near Cwmtawe Community School where they have spent the six years since.

Solution

There had been a potential solution to the issues put forward by Neath Port Talbot’s former Labour-run council – with plans to close three local primary schools of Alltwen, Llangiwg and Godre’r Graig, and replace them with a new facility for 630 full-time pupils on land at Parc Ynysderw.

However, these plans were later rejected by the current coalition-led council after what was described as “overwhelming” backlash from teachers, parents and residents, who argued they were unsuitable and damaging to education and the community in the Swansea Valley.

In her question to the First Minister, South Wales West MS Ms Williams asked if the Welsh Government would now recognise the exceptional circumstances that had led to the school requiring a new building.

She also noted that from correspondence made available to the school, it appeared as though the application for support with funding for a replacement building was being assessed as if it were for a brand new school.

‘Blocked’

The First Minister responded to this by saying her understanding was that the council had “blocked” the new school proposal which was something she may want to reflect on.

This answer was later deemed as “shameful” by Ms Williams who said she would now write to the First Minister for a more “substantive response”.

She said: “Labour’s previous ‘super-school’ proposal would have ripped the heart out of Godre’r Graig and the community subsequently elected a new council, jointly led by Plaid Cymru, that listened to their concerns.

“It was shameful to see the First Minister play politics with the future of Godre’r Graig Primary School without even trying to answer my question about the need to recognise the exceptional circumstances that led to the school requiring a new building.

“I will be writing to the First Minister to demand a substantive response more befitting of her office.”

Godre’r Graig Primary School’s original building was demolished in 2024 after its closure in 2019.