‘Quick reminder’ issued to campervan owners following issues at Welsh beauty spots

Nation Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales has issued a ‘quick reminder’ to owners of campervans and motorhomes following a series of ‘disheartening’ issues at two of Wales’ most visited beauty spots.

A post shared to Natural Resources Wales’ Facebook post reads: A quick reminder for anyone visiting Dinas Rock and Waterfall Country.

“We know that people love visiting this beautiful area, but we’ve recently seen a rise in a few issues that are having an impact on the environment and local communities.

“Dinas Rock Car Park is for daytime visitor use only and isn’t suitable for overnight stays or camping. It’s the same for all car parks across Waterfall Country.

“If you’re travelling in a campervan or motorhome, please use local campsites and authorised overnight facilities instead.

Overnight parking can restrict access, put pressure on facilities and cause issues for nearby residents.”

The post adds: “It’s so disheartening that we’re continuing to see large amounts of litter being left behind. Our teams have once again been clearing rubbish from the site. Everyone’s help is needed to keep this special place looking its best. If you bring it with you, take it home with you.

“While you’re here, please remember to respect the landscape and stay safe. Stick to marked paths, follow safety signs, and take extra care around waterfalls and rivers. Waterfall Country is a beautiful but rugged environment, and conditions can change quickly.

“Thank you to the many visitors who do the right thing and help keep Dinas Rock and Waterfall Country special for everyone.”

Fly Camping

After lockdown, an open letter signed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Eryri National Park Authority, National Trust Wales and the RSPB Cymru, highlighted the damage that fly-camping can do to the local environment and the surrounding communities and urges campers to find and book official sites ahead of their visits.

‘Fly-camping’, the term given when campers pitch tents or park campervans or motorhomes on land without permission, has been on the rise over the summer, especially in Wales’ national parks, forests and nature reserves.

Not only is fly-camping an offence when done without the landowner’s permission, it has led to environmental damage, overcrowding, public health concerns, littering, and an increase in the likelihood of wildfires.

In the letter, they say: “Wales has seen a significant and worrying increase in ‘fly-camping’ incidents this summer, especially in our National Parks, woodlands and countryside sites. Beyond being an offence, the rise in this unauthorised activity is harming our environment, our wildlife, the tourism sector and our local communities…”

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “I urge people to respect our National Parks, forests and National Nature Reserves and use official campsites for your stay to support local businesses and protect our iconic landscapes.

“The thoughtless behaviour of a few is threatening to spoil enjoyment for others and is a worry and concern for the local communities that are left to clean up the mess left by unauthorised campers.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.