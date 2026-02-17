Quiet lanes pilot planned on rural roads

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A council are set to trial a “quiet lanes” scheme on a number of rural roads across the borough in the coming months.

The announcement came at a full meeting of Bridgend County Borough Council in February, after a question from Cllr Tim Thomas.

The councillor asked what the council’s “commitment and ambition” was towards the quiet lanes scheme.

The scheme allows councils to designate certain rural roads as “quiet lanes” in order for them to be shared safely by walkers, cyclists, horse riders, and motorists, and could potentially include additional signage and measures to reduce speed.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Eugene Caparros said it was great news that the council had the capacity and money available to initiate a pilot, though noted it would be “small scale” at first as they learn the lessons of implementation.

Cllr Thomas of St Bride’s Minor and Ynysawdre said he was encouraged to hear of the pilot, after it was drawn to his attention by several members of the community in the Bryncethin area who enjoyed horse riding and cycling.

He also asked if he could discuss the merits of Bryncethin being included in the pilot.

Cllr Caparros said he would now leave it to officers to determine the best places for the trial lanes, though added that he was happy to consult with community councils and the local access forum.