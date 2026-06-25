Rachel Reeves backing Andy Burnham as next PM despite cabinet speculation

Christopher McKeon, David Lynch and Jessica Coates, Press Association

Rachel Reeves says she is “backing” Andy Burnham to be the UK’s next prime minister amid speculation she could be replaced as Chancellor if he takes office.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Reeves, who is predicted to be replaced if Mr Burnham becomes prime minister, would not be drawn on reports she may accept another role.

“I’m not going to pre-empt the decisions that the new prime minister will make,” she said.

“I’m backing Andy.

“I think he’d be a great prime minister, but those are his decisions, not mine to make.”

The Makerfield MP, who has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer, is reportedly yet to settle on his choice of chancellor.

Speculation has focused on the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

But some within Labour have cautioned against appointing Mr Miliband, with chief secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones appearing to suggest the former party leader would not meet his “tests” for a new chancellor.

Mr Jones said any new chancellor should not seek to “control” the prime minister, and would have to “reassure” markets, trade unions, MPs and the public – and he declined to say whether he thought Mr Miliband passed those “tests”.

Ms Reeves added that “no one could doubt” her commitment to Sir Keir in recent years.

“I’ve been by his side for six years now as shadow chancellor and then as Chancellor of the Exchequer,” she told the public broadcaster.

The Chancellor said: “I know that whoever is prime minister and chancellor in the future will inherit a stronger economy than the one I inherited two years ago.”

Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce’s annual global conference later on Thursday, Ms Reeves urged her successor to stick to her economic plans.

She said: “I hope that whoever is Chancellor in the future, whenever that future may be, sticks to what I’m doing because it is beginning to bear fruit, and we are seeing that investment return to the economy, that growth return to the economy, and crucially, that stability, so that businesses can plan and invest in the future.”

Meanwhile, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak urged the next prime minister not to “water down” their agenda in the face of pressure from “vested interests”.

He told Sky News: “We’re very clear, you can’t keep those vested interests happy. Show you’re on the side of working people, their families and communities, and deliver the change the country needs.”

But Mr Nowak declined to say whether he thought Mr Miliband should be chancellor, saying he would not “play fantasy football with cabinet positions”.

Few potential challengers to Mr Burnham have emerged as the contest picks up pace.

Mr Jones had been rumoured as a potential challenger backed by Sir Keir’s supporters among Labour MPs, but on Wednesday he ruled himself out of contention and rowed in behind Mr Burnham.

Former armed forces minister Al Carns, who resigned earlier this month in a row over defence spending, remains a possible contender, calling for a “proper debate” on the country’s future.

While Mr Carns has not formally announced a leadership bid, he has also refused to rule himself out as a potential candidate in a series of interviews in recent days.

Mr Burnham’s potential premiership has also attracted attention abroad.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the Makerfield MP is “extremely liberal”.

The US president told reporters Mr Burnham “probably won’t open up the North Sea” for oil exploration, and that “the UK is dying”, signalling that the Labour MP could be facing a rocky relationship with Mr Trump.

The Makerfield MP has been critical of Mr Trump in the past, describing US politics as “polarised” and “poisonous” while on the campaign trail in June.

As rioters stormed the US Capitol in 2021, Mr Burnham posted on X: “Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.”