Racism ‘cover up’ claims against town council denied

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A town council has been accused of leaving a vacant seat unfilled rather than address alleged racism concerns after failing to co-opt a prospective councillor.

Haverfordwest Town Council co-opted Reform UK member Scott Thorley earlier this year, but more recent vacant seat on the council with a chance for co-option has led to allegations against the council.

On July 17 the council voted by nine to three against co-opting local businesswoman, Elaine Gunning.

In her introductory speech she expressed concern that the council had co-opted Cllr Thorley who had previously stood as a Reform candidate in the local county council elections for a seat vacant after the resignation of Cllr Andrew Edwards.

‘Racist’

In a statement issued by West Wales Stand Up to Racism, Elaine Gunning said that Reform “was a notoriously racist political party,” also claiming the town council would prefer to leave the seat unfilled “rather than acknowledge community concerns of racism”.

Ms Gunning later stated: “It appeared the council was disinterested in diversity of opinions, preferring to double down and protect their decision to co-opt onto the council a rejected Reform candidate.

“Reform was transparent in their intention to disband the Anti Racist Wales Action Plan 2024 and end Wales Nation of Sanctuary Plan. It was therefore incredulous that a Reform candidate would be co-opted onto the town council when the party he stood for directly opposed the council’s stated intentions.”

‘Harrassing’

Responding, Cllr Thorley said: “As previously advised to this group, Haverfordwest town council is not political, we are there for the people of Haverfordwest. In my opinion Elaine was there for me and not the town.

“Her group has constantly been harassing me for no good reason other than a party I represented in February. The vote was by secret ballot based on the opinion of the councillors on the night. I suspect, she lost the vote by making it political and should respect democracy.”

He added: “To accuse the town council of protecting their decision is bonkers. She let herself down and is blaming others for her failure. This is another example of that group trying to bully people into making decisions and it’s getting boring.”

Haverfordwest Town Council responded by saying it “is not affiliated with any political party,” with councillors “entitled to hold personal political views, provided they act within the law and adhere to the council’s code of conduct”.

It added: “While Ms Gunning’s application was strong in many respects, her decision to open with a firmly directed criticism of a sitting councillor may not have aligned with the council’s ongoing efforts to foster respectful collaboration and unity.

“Her statement included a remark that she had not considered putting herself forward as a councillor prior to the co-option of Cllr Scott Thorley. The council is not prepared to comment on Ms Gunning’s account of the meeting, save to note that the rejection decision was not unprecedented — over the years, other candidates have stood for co-option and not been appointed.

“Cllr Thorley continues to play a positive and active role in the council’s work, including its support for the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan 2024. Haverfordwest Town Council remains committed to transparency, inclusivity and democratic decision-making in the best interests of the community. Vacancies for both Prendergast and Priory Wards remain open to applicants.”

