Racist group ‘telling lies about planning application’

Martin Shipton

A Welsh Labour MS has condemned a notorious far-right hate group for falsely claiming that a planned affordable housing scheme will see newly built homes allocated to asylum seekers.

The Voice of Wales – run by convicted fraudster Dan Morgan and Stan Robinson, who once advocated castrating a journalist with a rusty blade, has been trying to stir up racial tension in Llanelli by telling lies about a plan to convert a former enterprise centre into 21 homes.

In a Facebook post, Llanelli Labour MS Lee Waters stated: “There are 3,000 children living in bed and breakfasts today across Wales because they are on the waiting list for a home.

“There are a particular shortage of one and two-bedroom flats for Councils to accommodate people

“A respected housing association is working with a local developer to turn the empty old Stebonheath School in Llanelli into small flats for local people to have a home – especially single parents currently living in B&Bs.

“The so-called Voice of Wales are back in town trying to stir up trouble and are spreading lies that the plan is for asylum seekers. THIS IS NOT TRUE.

“I completely understand that some local residents would prefer not to have the old school developed. That is something the normal planning process will need to take into account.

“But it’s a process that should be decided by facts and by planning law, not by fear, division and lies.”

Mr Waters added that full details of the planning application can be seen by accessing it via Carmarthenshire County Council’s planning portal. The application’s number is PL/10217.

A planning document submitted to the council by the applicant’s agent states: “The proposal comprises the proposed conversion of existing buildings to provide 21 affordable units and associated infrastructure works at the former Stebonheath Enterprise Centre, Stebonheath Terrace, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. 20 affordable units are to be provided within the main building with an additional unit provided at `The Cottage`.

“The proposed mix consists of 11 two-person 1 bedroom units and 10 three-person 2 bedroom units.

“The application site sits well within the existing context of its immediate surroundings resulting in an attractive place to live. The proposal offers an exciting opportunity for Dyfed Developments SPV 1 Ltd to deliver sustainable and modern homes in an accessible location.

“The proposed residential units will be 100% affordable housing and managed by a Registered Social Landlord.”

Context

The document goes on to set out the context in which the planning application is being made: “The Welsh Government supports sustainable growth in all parts of Wales. In three National Growth Areas there will be growth in employment and housing opportunities and investment in infrastructure. The National Growth Areas are Cardiff, Newport and the Valleys; Swansea Bay and Llanelli; Wrexham and Deeside.

“It is further explained that the Welsh Government’s strategy “is to build on existing strengths and advantages. It encourages sustainable and efficient patterns of development, based on co-locating homes with jobs and vital services and the efficient use of resources.”

The benefits of the proposed growth strategy and specifically the co-location of homes, jobs and services is highlighted as follows: “Growing urban areas across Wales will create concentrations of jobs, services and amenities and a critical mass of people to sustain good public transport services and a range of economic activities. Urban growth enables more people to walk and cycle for everyday journeys and, with good urban design, can create positive impacts on public health, air quality and well-being.”

Planning document

The Welsh Government’s own planning policy document Future Wales concentrates on the delivery of affordable homes across the country. It states that in order to deliver much needed affordable homes: “The planning system must facilitate the provision of additional market and affordable housing. There is a complex picture of housing need and provision with the opportunities people have varying significantly depending on income and where they live in Wales.”

At no point in the documents lodged by the applicant is any reference made to housing asylum seekers.

In 2023 Voice of Wales sought to hijack a community campaign that opposed a Home Office plan to convert the town’s Stradey Park Hotel into asylum seeker accommodation. Voice of Wales used foul language, pushed a racist agenda and intimidated politicians and campaigners including Mr Waters.

The Home Office proposal was eventually withdrawn.