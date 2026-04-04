Radio Cymru presenter Richard Rees retires after fifty years with the BBC

Presenter Richard Rees has announced that he is retiring after fifty years of working on BBC programmes for audiences in Wales and across the UK.

He shared the news of his retirement on his Richard Rees programme, a BBC Radio Cymru show he has presented for more than 20 years, on Saturday (4 April).

His final programme will broadcast on 11 April.

Richard started his broadcasting career in 1974 on Swansea Sound radio station. Two years later, he joined BBC Radio Wales.

Over the decades, Richard has worked on a wide range of shows covering a variety of genres, from music programmes such as Sosban and Ar Hyd y Nos on BBC Radio Cymru to Rockpile and Get Set on BBC Radio Wales.

Richard recalled his first day working for the BBC in 1976: “I remember arriving by car at 7.30 in the morning, parking and sitting outside the BBC Centre in Llandaf, staring at the huge building with its big glass foyer and thinking, ‘What on earth am I doing here?’… the huge doubt — was I good enough? I almost drove home.”

He continued: “Working with the BBC in Wales for fifty years has been a privilege and an honour on so many levels. It has been a privilege to be welcomed into people’s homes through radio and to get to know audiences and individuals across the country.

“It has been an honour to represent the world’s most famous and respected broadcasting service on so many occasions.

“It has also been a privilege to work alongside so many incredibly talented people — producers, technicians, contributors and fellow presenters. Many of them are now lifelong and very dear friends.

“I will always remember the BBC as a lovely place to work, with teams that sometimes felt almost like family — a workplace full of creativity and friendship.”

Dafydd Meredydd, Editor of BBC Radio Cymru, said: “I would like to thank Richard wholeheartedly for his exceptional contribution over the decades.

“As one of the station’s first voices, he has offered warm companionship to generations of BBC Radio Cymru listeners, while also championing the Welsh music scene with his quiet passion. His dedication and enthusiasm for music have enriched our culture and shaped the sound of BBC Radio Cymru from the very beginning.

“As we welcome the multi‑talented Huw Stephens to Saturday mornings, we wish Richard all the very best in his retirement — thank you for everything.”

From mid‑April, Huw Stephens will take over with a new Saturday morning show from 5.30–7am.

Huw said: “I’m looking forward to starting a new weekly show on BBC Sounds and on Saturday mornings on BBC Radio Cymru.

“After 25 years of broadcasting in Welsh at night, this new programme will be a fun musical journey celebrating some of my all‑time favourite artists. Broadcasting on Radio Cymru is a privilege, and I hope you’ll join me each week to enjoy a special playlist.

“Respect and strength to Richard Rees, and thank you for all the music over the years.”

New offerings on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Cymru 2 include programmes from presenter Ifan Davies, who will keep listeners company at 7pm on Thursday evenings, and Lisa Angharad, who will start the weekend with a Friday show from 2pm.

On BBC Radio Cymru 2, DJ Molly Palmer and comedian Mel Owen will bring new music programmes to the mornings.

Molly will start the weekend early with the Friday Breakfast Show at 7am, Mel will take over on Saturday mornings, and Mirain Iwerydd will continue on Sunday mornings.