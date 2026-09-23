RAF pauses Hawk jet training after pilots ejected moments before Ynys Môn crash

George Lithgow and Eleanor Storey, Press Association

The RAF has “temporarily paused” its high speed Hawk fighter jet training after two pilots ejected from their aircraft on Ynys Môn moments before it crashed and narrowly missed homes.

The Hawk T2 aircraft had been flying out of the RAF Valley station when it plummeted to the ground in the nearby Pencarnisiog area.

The pilots are being treated for injuries.

On Wednesday evening, the RAF said it had decided to pause Hawk operations as a “precautionary measure” whilst investigations are ongoing.

The Hawk T1, and newer T2 versions are transonic, two-seat training aircraft used to train fast jet pilots.

The T1 is also used by the Red Arrows, but it is not yet clear if the aerobatics display team will be affected by the pause.

A video of the crash shared on social media appears to show the two pilots ejecting from the aircraft before it nosedives and crashes in flames.

The footage shows a plume of smoke and fire erupting as the aircraft hits the ground, appearing to narrowly miss residential properties.

The pilots, who had been flying a training aircraft, are being treated for minor injuries.

In a post on X, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said an investigation had been launched into the crash.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with the pilots,” he added.

“We will provide further updates in due course.”

One witness told North Wales Live he had watched the aircraft take off before the crash.

He said: “I knew straight away that it was in trouble – right on take-off there was an orange flame and as it accelerated it was basically on fire.

“As it gained altitude the flame disappeared but it was clearly in trouble.

“It climbed at an aggressive pitch… It pitched twice violently in the air and then there were two clear loud bangs.

“The pilots ejected and both parachutes opened.”

RAF Valley, where the Prince of Wales served for three years as a search and rescue pilot, is home to No 4 Flying Training School, which trains pilots to fly fast jets.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “Local officers are currently in attendance to reports of an incident involving an RAF training aircraft in the Pencarnisiog area of Anglesey, alongside colleagues from the Royal Air Force, North Wales Fire and Rescue Services, Welsh Ambulance Service University Health Trust and Helimed.

“Two pilots are being treated for what are thought to be minor injuries and at this stage there are no reports of any wider damage or injuries.

“Please avoid the area until further notice.”

A Royal Air Force spokesperson said: “An incident involving an RAF T2 Hawk aircraft, flying out of RAF Valley, occurred near Anglesey.

“An investigation is under way and we will not comment further at this time.”

‘Relieved’

MP for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi said: “I am relieved that both pilots involved in today’s crash near Pencarnisiog were able to eject safely and that no wider injuries have been reported.

“RAF Valley is an important part of life here on Ynys Môn and incidents such as this are felt across our community. My thoughts are with the pilots and all personnel at the station.

“I am in contact with the relevant authorities as the investigation proceeds. I would also urge residents to follow the advice of North Wales Police and avoid the area until further notice so that emergency services and investigators can carry out their work safely.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister of Wales, said he was “very pleased and relieved” that the pilots had not been “seriously injured”.

“I wish the crew a swift recovery,” he added.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.