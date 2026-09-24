RAF pilots who ejected moments before crash ‘expected to make full recovery’

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Two pilots who ejected from their aircraft moments before it crashed are expected to make a full recovery, the RAF has said.

The Hawk T2 aircraft had been flying out of the RAF Valley station on Anglesey on Wednesday when it plummeted to the ground in the nearby Pencarnisiog area.

Hawk operations have been paused by the RAF as a “precautionary measure” whilst investigations into the crash are ongoing.

On Thursday, the RAF said the two pilots, who were treated for minor injuries, are “doing well” and are “expected to make a full recovery”.

A video of the crash shared on social media on Wednesday appeared to show the two pilots ejecting from the aircraft before it nosedives and crashes in flames.

The footage shows a plume of smoke and fire erupting as the aircraft hits the ground, appearing to narrowly miss residential properties.

In a statement on social media, the Royal Air Force said: “Both pilots are doing well, they are in extremely good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.

“A formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is now under way and, as a precautionary measure, the RAF has temporarily paused Hawk T1 and Hawk T2 flying operations.”

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