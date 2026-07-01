Rail bridge installation marks latest milestone in key station upgrade

Nation.Cymru staff

A railway station in one of Wales’ busiest seaside towns is moving closer to becoming fully accessible for the first time, with work beginning this week to install a new pedestrian bridge.

The project at Tenby station is part of the UK Government’s Access for All programme and will provide step-free access to both platforms, making rail travel easier for disabled passengers, people with reduced mobility, parents with pushchairs and those carrying luggage.

To allow the bridge sections to be installed safely, a number of temporary traffic and parking changes will be introduced over the coming days.

The station car park has now closed and is due to reopen at 7am on Saturday 11 July. While it is shut, passengers are being advised to use alternative parking facilities, including The Green on Lower Park Road, Salterns Car Park on Marsh Road, Sainsbury’s multi-storey car park on Upper Park Road and the Seafront Car Park on Southcliffe Street.

There will also be overnight road closures on Warren Street and Station Road between 9pm and 5am from Saturday 4 July until Thursday 9 July. The roads will reopen each morning to reduce disruption during the day.

Resident permit holders will be able to use the top floor of Tenby Multi-Storey Car Park on Park Road free of charge during the bridge installation, provided they display a valid permit.

A temporary pick-up and drop-off point will also operate from the corner of Greenhill Avenue while work is taking place.

Despite the construction work, the station will remain open throughout and train services will continue to operate as normal.

Helen Hodgson, senior sponsor at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “This is another exciting milestone in transforming Tenby station into a fully accessible railway station for the first time. Once complete, these improvements will make a real difference for passengers, providing easier, safer and more independent access to the railway for everyone.

“We appreciate that the temporary overnight road closures and car park closure may cause some inconvenience, and we’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carry out this important work. Every effort is being made to minimise disruption and keep people moving while these improvements are delivered.”