Rail campaigners question funding behind TfW plans ahead of Senedd election

Rail campaigners have questioned how improvements to Wales’ rail network will be funded as they set out priorities ahead of the Senedd election.

Railfuture Cymru, an independent organisation representing rail users, has published a manifesto calling for what it describes as a “customer-centred, boringly reliable railway” across Wales and the Borders.

The group’s Wales chair, Richard Wilcock, said Transport for Wales’ (TfW) long-term strategy raised key questions about investment.

Referring to the document Today, Tomorrow, Together, setting out TfW’s vision, he said: “The question is, where is the money?”

Railfuture argues that decades of underinvestment have left the Welsh rail network lagging behind, and says the next Welsh Government must press Westminster for a “fairer deal” on funding.

Its manifesto sets out proposals it believes could be delivered within the next Senedd term, including more frequent services, improved rolling stock, and better integration between rail and bus networks.

Among the priorities is a minimum service frequency of one train or connecting bus every two hours across the network, alongside action to tackle overcrowding and reliability issues on busy routes.

The group is also backing further development of metro-style systems in both north and south Wales, as well as a potential network in the Swansea Bay area.

Railfuture says stations should play a greater role as community hubs, with improved facilities and better connections, while also calling for simpler ticketing and improved access to major events and airports.

Longer-term, it argues that planning should begin now for major upgrades to the north and south Wales mainlines, including electrification to boost capacity and cut journey times.

The organisation, which has around 20,000 members across the UK, said its proposals were intended to challenge political parties to set out clear commitments on rail investment during the election campaign.

Long-term plans

Transport for Wales has already begun a major programme of investment, including the rollout of the South Wales Metro and the introduction of new trains across the network.

Its long-term strategy sets out ambitions to expand metro-style services across Wales, including in north Wales and the Swansea Bay region, alongside new stations, more frequent services and upgrades to key mainlines.

However, while billions of pounds of improvements have been identified, much of the programme remains dependent on future funding decisions.