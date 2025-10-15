Rail chiefs gear up for autumn and winter challenges across Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail have announced a package of measures to help keep trains running safely and reliably through the challenging autumn and winter months.

Falling leaves, heavy rain and stormy weather can all impact rail services, and the two organisations say they have stepped up preparations across the network.

Network Rail teams are currently carrying out extensive vegetation management projects, including the removal of diseased trees and overgrown plants that could fall onto lines during high winds.

Specialist railhead treatment trains (RHTTs) are also being deployed across 1,500 miles of track between October and December.

These trains use high-pressure water jets to clear leaves from rails, and at certain points, apply a compound to improve grip between wheels and track. The RHTTs will operate for up to 21 hours a day, six days a week.

This year, high-definition railhead cameras are also being used to spot contamination early so preventative action can be taken.

Wheel repairs

A new wheel-repair facility opens in Holyhead this month, enabling engineers to quickly reshape worn or damaged train wheels – a common issue during winter – and return trains to service faster.

Meanwhile, the Conwy Valley line, one of the most weather-affected routes in Wales, has seen £1.4 million invested in resilience works. This includes large-scale clearance of trees and vegetation, plus a trial of an innovative UK-first rail treatment system.

Developed with Irish Rail and Interflon, the system applies a leaf-guard product to break down contamination and keep rails clean for longer.

Safety

Nick Millington, Network Rail’s Wales and Borders Route Director, said: “Safety is always our priority and our teams work tirelessly across 1,500 miles of track to keep passengers and freight running. As the impacts of climate change become more apparent, we’re working harder than ever to protect the railway against extreme conditions.”

TfW Chief Executive James Price added: “The changing weather presents the rail industry with many challenges, and over the last few years we’ve seen this intensify.

“By working in partnership with Network Rail, we want to keep people moving and ensure rail remains a safe, sustainable transport choice throughout the seasons.”