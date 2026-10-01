Rail crime causes more than 1,000 hours of delays across Wales and Borders

Nation.Cymru staff

Trespassing, cable theft and vandalism caused more than 1,000 hours of train delays across Wales and Borders in a year, triggering £2.55 million in compensation payments to operators.

Network Rail and British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a campaign to tackle railway crime after recording hundreds of incidents that disrupted passenger and freight services during 2025/26.

Cable theft caused almost twice as much disruption as in the previous year, with just 10 incidents responsible for 292 hours of delays.

The figures show 769 trespass incidents caused 741 hours of delays, while 35 incidents of vandalism and obstruction accounted for more than 31 hours.

Together, the three categories caused 1,064 hours of accumulated train delays – equivalent to more than 44 days.

The £2.55 million figure represents payments by Network Rail to train operators to compensate for disruption on its infrastructure. It does not include the wider economic impact of delayed freight or passengers missing work and appointments.

Cable theft alone resulted in £955,806 in delay payments, an increase of 175% on the previous year.

When signalling cables are cut, trains are brought to a standstill as a safety measure. Services can then face lengthy disruption while staff locate the damage and carry out repairs.

Other incidents involved offenders deliberately placing debris and pieces of railway track on the line.

The new campaign, called Crime with Consequences, will focus on identifying offenders and strengthening prosecutions through better evidence collection and greater use of victim impact statements.

Network Rail and BTP are also using drones, sensors and CCTV technology to help detect railway crime.

Craig Fisher, head of readiness and resilience at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “Behind every delay caused by trespass or railway crime is a passenger whose journey has been disrupted, a freight service unable to get goods where they need to be, and railway staff having to respond to an incident which could have been avoided.”

He described the disruption and cost as “completely unacceptable and entirely avoidable”.

“We’re working closely with British Transport Police and our industry partners to tackle these incidents, identify those responsible and make clear that committing crime on the railway has serious consequences,” he added.

‘Disruption’

Superintendent Darren Malpas, of BTP, said: “Cable theft and associated railway crimes like trespass aren’t victimless offences.

“They put lives at risk, cause significant disruption to passengers and freight services, and cost the rail industry millions of pounds every year, which ultimately ends up costing the public more.”

He added: “Those involved must understand that railway infrastructure is extremely dangerous. Anyone trespassing on the railway or attempting to steal cable risks serious injury or death.”

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