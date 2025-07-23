Rail journeys and revenue up according to Transport for Wales Annual Report

Transport for Wales has published their 2024/25 Annual Report, and figures reveal that more people are using the rail network which has increased revenue figures for the not-for-profit organisation.

TfW has been on a transformational journey since they took over the Wales and Borders rail franchise in 2018, and this includes a £800 million investment into brand-new trains and over £1 billion investment into the South Wales Metro.

Electrification of the Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr lines has been completed this year, with new trains now providing an improved service to customers.

Since 2020, TfW has laid over 120km of overhead cables and 70km of high voltage cable as they continue to deliver the South Wales Metro project.

In November (2024), they became the first heavy rail train operator outside of London and the South East of England to introduce a new Pay As You Go system at 95 stations throughout South Wales.

Within the first three months of its introduction, over 150,000 journeys were made using the new technology.

Key figures from the report include:

31.7 million train journeys made by customers – up a fifth from last year;

17.8% increase in rail revenue to £174.8 million;

77.1% of journeys made on new trains as of 24 May 2025;

1.2 million journeys on TrawsCymru bus contracts that TfW run – 11.4% increase on last year;

£47 million of Active Travel funding distributed.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “I am delighted with the progress TfW has made in transforming public transport across Wales and delivering an improved customer experience. Passengers are already experiencing benefits with more regular services, new trains, and better value fares.

“However, there is still an exciting programme of delivery ahead of us including the roll out of bus franchising, the development of Network North Wales, and the completion of South Wales metro. These improvements will help to connect communities, promote economic growth, and support new jobs.”

Investment

James Price, TfW CEO said: “TfW has continually invested in public transport since we launched publicly in 2018 and we are now really starting to benefit from these investments with 31.7 million rail journeys made between 2024/25, resulting in a 17.8% increase in our rail revenue to £174.8 million.

“Our new trains and the fundamental changes we’ve made to rail timetables to offer more services have allowed us to attract more people to our network.

“Across our TrawsCymru bus network we’ve also seen increases in customers and we’ve been able to adjust our summer timetables to meet seasonal demand.

“Through distributing £47 million for Active Travel projects we’ve been able to make it easier for people to walk, wheel or cycle and this is a key part in creating a fully multi-modal public transport network.”

Scott Waddington, TfW Chair added: “As I come to the end of my seven years as Chair of TfW, it is timely to reflect on the enormous progress I have witnessed during my tenure. The people of Wales are now seeing the benefits of our hard work.

“TfW has continually grown and evolved as an organisation and our investment into the public transport network is now very visible and is helping improve people’s lives in Wales bringing social, economic and environmental benefits.

“Brand-new trains, buses and electrified services are now here in Wales and next year we’ll see the introduction of tram-trains to our public transport network.

“I’d like to thank everyone at TfW for their dedication and hard work, and I look forward to watching the organisation continue to flourish.”

For the full annual report visit: https://tfw.wales/about-us/transparency/publications/annual-report-and-financial-statements/2024-25

