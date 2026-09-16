Rail line between Cardiff and Bridgend to close for three weekends

Nation.Cymru staff

Passengers are being warned to plan ahead as a major railway route in south Wales prepares to close for three weekends this autumn.

The line between Cardiff and Bridgend via Pontyclun will be closed while Network Rail carries out track renewals, signalling work and other maintenance.

The closures will take place from Saturday September 19 to Monday September 21, Saturday September 26 to Monday September 28, and Saturday October 17 to Monday October 19.

On each weekend, the railway will close at 1.20am on the Saturday and reopen at 4.05am on the Monday.

Train services between Cardiff and Bridgend will be altered, with some diverted and replacement road transport serving affected stations.

Passengers are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys and check services before travelling.

During the two September closures, engineers will renew track between Pontsarn and Llanharan.

Vegetation clearance, rail and signalling testing and surveys will also be carried out.

Further work is planned during the October closure, including track renewal and rail replacement between Cardiff West Junction and St Fagans and between Miskin and Pontyclun.

Engineers will also carry out signalling and points renewal, vegetation management and track inspections, as well as repairs to railway structures near Peterston.

Network Rail said combining the work into three weekend closures would allow engineers to complete the improvements more safely and efficiently.

Martin Taylor, chief infrastructure officer at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “These three weekends will give our teams an important opportunity to carry out a significant package of work at locations across the railway between Cardiff and Bridgend.

“By bringing this work together while the railway is closed, our engineers can work safely and efficiently to renew and maintain the infrastructure that thousands of passengers and vital freight services rely on every day.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause and would like to thank passengers and our lineside neighbours for their patience while we complete these essential improvements.

“Please check your journey before travelling and allow extra time.”

Passengers can check their journeys through National Rail Enquiries, Transport for Wales or GWR.

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