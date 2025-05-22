Rail lines blocked after train hits tractor and trailer at level crossing

A train travelling from Manchester to Cardiff has hit a tractor and trailer on a level crossing, police said.

The Transport for Wales (TfW) train was not derailed but six passengers suffered minor injuries, according to British Transport Police.

Officers were called to a level crossing north of Leominster, Herefordshire, at 10.40am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances leading up to the incident,” BTP said.

West Mercia Police, paramedics and fire crews also attended the scene.

Disruption

Disruption is expected until the end of the day, National Rail said, with all direct trains between the two cities currently cancelled.

All lines between the Hereford and Craven Arms stations are blocked and trains will not run between the two.

A TfW spokesman said: “The 0830 Manchester Piccadilly-Cardiff Central service has hit an obstruction at a crossing between Ludlow and Leominster so all services on the Marches line are on stop.

“Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti, GWR and CrossCountry. Replacement road transport is being put in place.

