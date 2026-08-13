Rail network prepares for thousands of football fans

Nation Cymru staff

The rail industry is set to welcome thousands of football fans to Cardiff this weekend for the FA Community Shield – with a coordinated plan in place to ensure a great match day experience.

With a large number of supporters travelling from across the UK, Transport for Wales (TfW), Great Western Railway (GWR), and CrossCountry have aligned operations alongside Network Rail to provide extra services, strengthen train capacity, and offer dedicated station support at Cardiff Central station.

The fixture returns to Cardiff for the first time in 20 years, bringing two of the game’s biggest clubs to the Welsh capital ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season, as Premier League champions Arsenal take on FA Cup winners Manchester City at the Principality Stadium on Sunday 16 August.

To manage the expected volumes safely and efficiently, Transport for Wales will operate a queuing system at both Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street stations.

Queuing at both stations will begin from 16:45 with passengers travelling to the Valleys or the Vale of Glamorgan directed to Cardiff Queen Street station after the event. All other queues including Ebbw Vale and Maesteg will be at Cardiff Central station.

Georgie Porter, Head of Events Planning and Delivery for Transport for Wales said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of football fans to Cardiff for what promises to be a fantastic match day.

“Working alongside other operators, we’ve put together a joint travel operation to ensure we have as much capacity as possible on key routes. Stations and services will be very busy, and our colleagues will be working hard throughout the day to keep everyone moving safely, please treat them with the kindness and respect they deserve. Diolch.”

Kay Davies, Customer Service and Events Manager South Wales for Great Western Railway added: “It’s fantastic to be working alongside our industry partners to welcome the Community Shield back to Cardiff for the first time in 20 years.

“We’ve added thousands of extra seats across our services in both directions to boost capacity. However, all reservations from London that will get fans to Cardiff in time for kick-off is now sold out.

“We encourage supporters to allow extra travel time and double-check their return journey options.”

Lauren Fleming, CrossCountry’s Events & Resilience Manager said: “Trains will be busy and we’d encourage everyone to book in advance, allow plenty of time and check the time of their last train home before they travel.”

Full revenue protection checks will be in place across the network, and fans must have a valid rail ticket before travelling.

Supporters are strongly encouraged to allow extra time to get to Cardiff Central station and to check their onward connections before travelling, particularly if catching the last services of the evening.

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