Rail passengers warned of Bank Holiday disruption across south Wales

Rail passengers across south Wales are being warned to expect disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend due to ongoing engineering works and knock-on effects from industrial action.

Planned infrastructure improvements will close all lines through Cardiff Queen Street between Sunday 24 and Bank Holiday Monday 25 May.

Transport for Wales will operate a combination of rail replacement buses and service diversions across the local Cardiff and Valleys network.

Services will continue to run from Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr into Cardiff Central via the City Line (via Ninian park) with rail replacement services travelling between Radyr and Llandaf, Cathays, Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Bay.

Industrial action by West Midlands Railway will affect Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton and Hereford – Birmingham routes on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 May.

TfW services are expected to be busier than usual as a result, and extra capacity will be in place where possible.

With high temperatures forecast across the bank holiday weekend, services to popular coastal destinations such as Barry Island and the north Wales coast are expected to be busier than usual.

With recent timetable change that came into effect on Sunday 17 May, some services are now calling at different stations at different times.

Passengers travelling between south Wales and England over the Bank Holiday weekend are also being warned to expect disruption and allow extra time for journeys as a major two-week rail closure gets underway to facilitate maintenance in the Severn Tunnel.

Train services between Newport and Bristol Parkway will be suspended from Saturday 23 May until the morning of Tuesday 9 June while Network Rail carries out a major overhaul of the tunnel’s power supply system.

Transport for Wales has encouraged customers to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, and prepare for the forecast hot weather by carrying water, staying hydrated and taking sensible precautions while travelling.

Sarah Higgins, Operations Director at Transport for Wales, said: “Transport for Wales will be running its normal timetable over the Bank Holiday weekend, but some services may be much busier than usual due to industrial action at West Midlands Railway affecting Shrewsbury–Birmingham and Hereford–Birmingham services on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 May.

“With high temperatures also forecast, customers are encouraged to take extra care when travelling, check for the latest travel information using the TfW website, mobile app, or social media channels, and to stay hydrated.”

For more information visit TfW website here.

Customers can use the Rail Replacement Services page for information on bus replacements, and Traveline Cymru for bus journey planning.

Changes

The following changes will apply on Sunday and Monday:

Buses will replace trains between Rhymney / Caerphilly and Cardiff Central.

Buses will replace trains between Radyr and Cardiff Central.

Services from Treherbert and Merthyr Tydfil will divert via the City Line (Fairwater).

An additional hourly bus will operate between Radyr and Cardiff Bay, calling at Llandaf, Cathays and Cardiff Queen Street. Tickets will be accepted on Cardiff Bus route 6.

Services from Penarth to Coryton will terminate at Cardiff Central. Tickets will be accepted on Cardiff Bus routes 21, 23 and 27 at no extra cost.

Monday only (Penarth to Coryton): Tickets will also be valid on Cardiff Bus routes 92, 93 and 94 between Penarth and Cardiff City Centre.