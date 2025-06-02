Rail union calls for UK Government to reconsider classification of Oxford to Cambridge rail line as ‘England and Wales’ project

Emily Price

A transport trade union has urged the UK Government to “be honest” with the people of Wales and reconsider its classification of the new Oxford to Cambridge rail line as an “England and Wales” project.

The multi-billion-pound East West Rail scheme, linking Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge will not extend into Wales.

But, the UK Government has confirmed that the project will fall under the England and Wales funding envelope within the Rail Network Enhancements Pipeline (RNEP).

Concerns have been raised that this means it could impact the allocation of transport infrastructure funding for Wales under the Barnett formula.

‘Honest’

Independent trade union for the transport and travel industries, TSSA, says all nations of the UK should benefit fairly from rail investment, and that “meaningful devolution” must include control over transport spending decisions.

General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Our union strongly supports rail investment wherever it happens – and we welcome new projects like East West Rail that expand and modernise our network. But ministers in Westminster must be honest with the people of Wales.

“Labelling this project as benefiting ‘England and Wales’ when it delivers no new infrastructure in Wales undermines trust and risks depriving Welsh communities of much-needed funding for their own railways.

“We’re calling for a rethink. Wales must receive its fair share of transport investment, with decisions made transparently and in the spirit of devolution.”

Upgrades

The UK Government’s designation of the Oxford to Cambridge rail link as an England and Wales project was uncovered in response to questions put forward by Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP, David Chadwick.

The Liberal Democrat MP asked the Secretary of State for Transport whether the £6.6 billion scheme – which will launch later this year – will be marked as an England and Wales scheme.

The proposals include an upgrade between Oxford and Bicester, the reintroduction of a section of railway between Bicester and Bletchley, line refurbishment between Bletchley and Bedford and brand new railway infrastructure between Bedford and Cambridge.

In a written response to Chadwick, the UK Government said: “East West Rail is set to cover the route from Oxford to Cambridge and is therefore part of the Rail Network Enhancements Pipeline (RNEP) portfolio which covers funding for projects in England and Wales.

“The RNEP portfolio can be distributed to any scheme across England and Wales.”

‘Fed up’

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have branded the decision as “yet another example of Labour short-changing Wales on vital infrastructure funding.”

David Chadwick said: “People in Wales are fed up with this Labour government putting England first. My constituents cannot understand why the East-West rail between Oxford and Cambridge can be designated as an England-Wales scheme.

“The UK Government should move quickly to reclassify the project and hand Wales the money we are owed to invest in our own railway lines.

“Trains on the heart of wales line in my constituency are decades old.”

Insult

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, says the system used for paying for rail improvements has “historically disadvantaged” Wales.

But, he added that “exciting plans” are being hatched between Labour governments at either end of the M4 for rail reform that will strengthen the Wales and Borders network.

Plaid Cymru says claims that a line between Oxford and Cambridge somehow benefits Welsh people is yet another insult to Wales under Labour.

Plaid’s Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP, said: “Classifying the multi-billion-pound East West Rail project between Oxford and Cambridge as an ‘England and Wales’ project is absurd.

“The rail line lies entirely within England and will offer no benefit to Wales. On the contrary, its misclassification will deny Wales millions of pounds in desperately needed infrastructure investment.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland will rightly receive their shares as a result of this spending. However, once again, Wales is being short-changed.

“This project must be reclassified as ‘England-only’ to ensure that Wales receives the consequential funding entitled to us.

“It is sorely needed to address decades of severe underinvestment in our rail infrastructure. This injustice echoes that of HS2, another project wrongly labelled as benefiting Wales, despite not a single inch of track reaching Welsh soil.

“Labour once stood with us in criticising that decision, acknowledging the injustice of HS2’s classification. They even joined us in demanding the £4 billion owed to Wales.

“Yet now, in government, they have abandoned their principles, and neglected the needs of the communities of Wales.

“Plaid Cymru will continue to hold the UK Government to account and will not stand by while Labour take the people of Wales for fools.”

The UK Government was invited to comment.

