Rail users’ group calls for increase in services as passenger numbers rise

A rail users’ group is calling for Transport for Wales (TfW) to increase services as new data revealed passenger numbers have returned to post-pandemic levels.

The Shrewsbury Aberystwyth Rail Passengers’ Association (SARPA) the rail user group for the Cambrian Railway Lines, has welcomed figures which show that the use of the line is now at 98% of the levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passenger numbers on the line are now predicted to reach their highest point in recent history during the coming years.

Because of the increase in passengers, SARPA is urging TfW to increase services on the lines, which run between Aberystwyth, Shrewsbury and Pwllheli.

‘Wonderful’

Dr Jeff Smith, the chair of SARPA, said: “It’s wonderful to see increased use of the railway, and this is what we need to see more of for environmental, economic, social, community and linguistic reasons.

“If the service was to improve, increasing the number of trains, increasing the number of carriages and improving reliability, we could see passenger numbers growing faster still.

“By introducing a full hourly service on the Cambrian Main Line, as has been promised since 1999, the line can have a very successful future.

“The recent increase in passenger numbers is to be welcomed and Transport for Wales now have a golden opportunity to provide for the increasing demand for rail journeys and spark even more growth.

Disruption

The increase in passengers using the Cambrian Line comes despite disruption to services and controversial changes to the winter timetable.

Last month Dwyfor Meironnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said cuts to the Cambrian Coast Railway timetable have caused nothing but inconvenience and misery for those whose livelihoods depend on the reliability and frequency of services.

The MS revealed he has received complaints from constituents and businesses along the line who have been adversely impacted by service cuts.

Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “The changing of the timetable is having a significant detrimental impact on the economy of the Cambrian coast, from Machynlleth up to Pwllheli.

“Footfall has decreased leading to a loss of income.

In December Transport for Wales’ Planning and Performance Director Colin Lea said big improvements are planned for the North Wales Coast and Cambrian lines in the next 18 months with newer trains and capacity improvements.

