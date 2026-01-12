Historic railbus to support environmentally sustainable shuttle service

A restoration project centred on an historic railbus, a type of lightweight rail car, with the potential to deliver a sustainable shuttle service in north Wales is due to begin next month.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway announced the project to restore to operational standards Railbus No. 79962, with the aim of running an environmentally friendly Llangollen to Berwyn shuttle service.

It is hoped that the service will reduce parking pressures at Horseshoe Falls and help open up the Dee Valley. After restoration, this historic railbus is expected to start running between Llangollen and Berwyn in 2028.

The project, which is due to begin in February 2026, will involve Railbus 79962 arriving on loan from the Vintage Carriages Trust, an accredited railway museum in Bradford.

Built in 1958 and one of only four surviving examples of its type in the world, the Railbus is a relic of a rare and innovative chapter in Britain’s railway history.

Lightweight, economical and seating around 56 passengers, the Railbus was designed specifically for flexible operation on quieter routes. Its low weight, efficient operation and ability to run frequent short services make it a particularly well suited solution to modern, sustainable transport challenges.

Specifically, the railbus’s ability to operate frequent, efficient services with lower fuel use means it can support responsible tourism and sustainable access to the area, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional train formations.

There is strong and growing interest from the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in developing regular shuttle services to Berwyn, with the specific aim of reducing traffic congestion and parking pressure during busy periods.

By providing an alternative to car travel, it is hoped the shuttle will help protect the sensitive Dee Valley landscape while making the wider valley more accessible to residents and visitors.

Tim Pulford, Engineering Manager at Llangollen Railway, said: “This is a genuinely exciting and achievable project. A great deal of preparatory work has already been completed on Railbus 79962, including asbestos removal, floor repairs, heater overhaul and soundproofing.

“From an engineering perspective, this is a well-understood vehicle with clear solutions to the remaining challenges. Our volunteers have already inspected it and are confident it can be restored to a high standard.”

Ian Smith, Vice Chairman of the Vintage Carriages Trust, said: “The Vintage Carriages Trust is delighted to be working with Llangollen and Corwen Railway on this project.

“Railbus 79962 is an important historic vehicle, and this partnership allows it to be used in a way that is both historically meaningful and environmentally responsible. Supporting sustainable access to landscapes like the Dee Valley is exactly the sort of role these vehicles can play today.”

As part of the partnership, the Vintage Carriages Trust will fund the overhaul of the railbus and provide technical advice, operational guidance and, if required, driver training.

Planning is already in the advanced stages, with February 2026 identified for the arrival of the railbus. In addition to its environmental benefits, the project will create new volunteering, training and skills development opportunities in light traction operation, mechanical systems, and heritage restoration, supporting the railway’s long-term sustainability aims.

Further updates will be shared as the project progresses.