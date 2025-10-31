Railway 200 Inspiration exhibition train headed to Wales

An exhibition celebrating the 200th anniversary of the modern railway and aiming to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals will make its way to Wales this autumn.

Under the banner of Railway 200, nationwide celebrations are planned throughout the year, showcasing how the railway shaped Britain and the world and how its pioneering pedigree continues today and is shaping tomorrow.

Transport for Wales will host Railway 200’s flagship exhibition train, Inspiration, at Llandudno station from 15–18 November 2025.

This marks Wales’ only stop on the Inspiration train’s nationwide tour, when it will visit 60 locations across the UK.

Curated in partnership with the National Railway Museum, Inspiration is the only exhibition train of its kind on the UK rail network, featuring four immersive carriages:

Railway firsts – Showcasing landmark moments in rail innovation.

Wonderlab on Wheels – Hands-on engineering exhibits to test visitors’ skills.

Your railway future – Exploring hidden careers in rail and encouraging future talent.

Partner zone – A flexible exhibition space that highlights industry collaboration.

Visitors will also discover how Transport for Wales works with partners across the sector, including a spotlight on Network North Wales.

Wales played a pivotal role in the origins of the modern railway. From Richard Trevithick’s early locomotive experiments to the Swansea and Mumbles Railway, the world’s first fare-paying passenger line, our industrial heritage helped spark a transport revolution.

Alex Fortune, Senior Project Manager at Transport for Wales, said: “We’ve collaborated across the rail industry and communities to deliver events celebrating rail’s past, present and future.

“Inspiration’s visit is a proud culmination of that work, and we’re thrilled to welcome it to Llandudno.”

Emma Roberts, Programme Manager for Railway 200, added: “This special exhibition train is set to become a new, national visitor attraction, providing an unforgettable experience for hundreds of thousands of people across Britain.

“It will excite, enlighten, entertain and inspire them to take a fresh look at the railway, as part of its anniversary celebrations.”

Free tickets to board the train are available now for visits between 15–18 November. Booked visits begin at 10am daily, with last entry at 4pm and the train closing at 5pm. Visits are expected to last up to one hour. To book and learn more, visit the Railway 200 site here.