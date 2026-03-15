Railway 200 ‘Inspiration’ exhibition train returns to Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail have announced the return of the Railway 200 ‘Inspiration’ exhibition train to Wales this April.

Following a successful stop in Llandudno that welcomed over 1,000 visitors, the exhibition train will arrive at Swansea station from Sunday 26 April to Tuesday 28 April. The visit celebrates Swansea as the birthplace of the world’s first fare paying passenger railway.

The exhibition, co-curated with the National Railway Museum, offers a whistle-stop tour of the railways past, present and future through rare artifacts and interactive fun and fascinating facts.

The event is part of an industry wide Railway 200 celebration, marking two centuries since the birth of the modern railway where Wales played an important role with Richard Trevithick’s first steam-hauled journey and the historic horse-drawn passenger journey on the Swansea and Mumbles Railway.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “I’m proud to be celebrating our heritage as the birthplace of the modern railway; to this day our railway network is the backbone of our economy, driving economic growth, jobs and homes.

“With this train, we’re not just looking to the past, we are inspiring the diverse next generation of engineers, drivers, conductors and technicians, and shining a light on what the railway is delivering today.”

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales, said:“We’ve collaborated across the rail industry and communities to deliver events celebrating rail’s past, present and future.

“Following the success of Inspiration’s visit to Llandudno, TfW and NR have worked hard to get it to South Wales. We’re thrilled to be able to host it in Swansea, a city which played an important part in railway history.”

Josh Bliszko, Programme Manager (Change) at Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “Our railway network is designed, built and operated by people – and Railway 200 is a celebration of those people.

“We’re delighted to be bringing the Inspiration Train to Swansea, where we’ll honour the legacy of those who came before us, celebrate the colleagues who keep the railway running today, and inspire people of all ages who could become the future workforce of the Wales and Borders route.”

Emma Roberts, Programme Manager for Railway 200, said: “Railways are one of history’s most important inventions and inside this train you can explore the story of rail in a fun and family-friendly environment.

“Inspiration has already travelled thousands of miles across Britain – from Scotland to Southampton – and it had a fantastic reception in Llandudno, so we are hugely excited to welcome locals aboard in Swansea.”

Tickets are free but availability is limited. Book here: https://railway200.co.uk/