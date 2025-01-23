Railway 200: Wales gears up for passenger rail travel anniversary celebrations

Wales is geared up to celebrate 200 years of passenger rail travel this year to mark the historic anniversary of the advent of the modern rail.

As part of the celebrations, a launch event is being held in Aberystwyth today, kicking off a year of events around the country.

Dr Louise Moon, Transport for Wales’ Railway 200 Programme Lead said it was exciting to be showcasing Wales’ history as well as promoting the innovations that are taking place now.

She said: “We’re incredibly excited to be sharing so much of our history across Wales within our communities, telling the stories of innovation, grit and determination.

“Railway 200 celebrates so much of our social and cultural history and how the railways transformed our country and made it what it is today.

“Towns like Aberystwyth grew massively with the arrival of the railway so it’s great to be launching the year of events here.

“We want to inspire a new generation not just with our proud history but through science, technology and innovation that is taking place right now as we are going through the next major transformation of our network which will connect future generations within Wales.”

While the milestone marks 200 years since the first passenger steam journey on the Stockton & Darlington Railway in September 27, 1825, Wales can rightly claim a huge part in the build up to that historic journey.

In 1804 Cornish engineer Richard Trevithick designs the Pen-y-Darren locomotive which pulled 10 tonnes of coal 10 miles from the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Merthyr Tydfil to Abercynon.

And then in 1807, the Swansea and Mumbles Railway saw the world’s first fare paying passengers, with horses pulling their carriage along the rail tracks, proving a widely popular experience.

Transport for Wales is writing its own chapter in that history electrifying the core valley lines in south east Wales, building new stations and depots, and making an £800 million investment in new trains.

As part of the wider plans to tell the story of Railway 200 across the UK, four main themes will be explored – Skills & Education; Innovation, Technology & Environment; Heritage, Culture & Tourism and Celebrating Railway People

For more information, visit https://tfw.wales/railway-200

